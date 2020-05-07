Mainboard Industry Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of “Mainboard Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025”.

The global market for Mainboard Market has been significantly growing and its demand is increasing globally due to the positive factors that drive the market is its favor. The report that have a global platform helps the decision makers to take reliable decisions that deal with specified industry clients. Although the concentration is on the stakeholders that are connected through a value chain in the market but sometimes government agencies and venture capitalists also requires the specifications of a certain market. The report flows in a manner in which the market is segmented into smaller aspects that throw light on aggregators that will increase the demand for Mainboard Market.

Motherboards nowadays are a mature and saturated market, and are in an edge of severe experiential deviations, in terms of structures, products, and the supply chain. In terms of unit shipments, globally motherboard market is experiencing a decline, since last few years. Due to this, vendors are in intense necessity of coming up with new innovations continuously, to survive in such a competitive landscape. Also, due to commoditization of motherboards, manufacturing power has been concentrated within the control of very few vendors.

Since last few years, the market for assembled PCs has shrunken, and consumers are preferring laptops and notebooks over traditional desktops. So, vendors have also started focusing on non-traditional desktops including AIOs, KIOSKs, SIGNAGEs and others. With continuous innovations in the motherboards, vendors can expect considerable benefits in the market. Gaming motherboards, is one such category which is expected to be an emerging market in the coming years, and vendors catering to this market are expected to make profits.

Motherboard Market: Drivers & Challenges

In terms of growth, motherboards market is declining in most of the cases, when utilized with traditional electronic systems. But due to few emerging and growing segments, the market for motherboards is experiencing flat growth in some areas. Progression in the gaming industry is one such segment, and is providing new avenues of growth for advanced and gaming motherboards. Also, increase in applicability of non-traditional desktops such as AIOs, KIOSKs, SIGNAGEs and others, is pushing the motherboards market slightly towards better profit margins.

With increasing disposable incomes of customers, and narrowing down of prices of Laptops and Notebooks, customers have become more inclined towards purchasing notebooks and laptops, instead of desktops. Due to this motherboards market is expected to face difficulty in maintaining its market share. Also, fierce competition amongst vendors, low product margins, need for continuous innovation in the product is expected to make the market situation more challenging.

Motherboards Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Motherboards Market, By Application

PC Motherboards

Mobile PC Motherboards

Server Motherboards

Gaming Motherboards

Others

Motherboards Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to lead the Motherboards market in terms of market share followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific. The growth of Motherboards market in North America is expected to be fuelled by the significantly high adoption of advanced technology. Whereas the demand of Motherboards in Asia Pacific will be primarily driven by the growth in emerging countries including India and China.

Motherboards Market: Competitive Landscape

Key New Development/Contracts/Agreement/Acquisitions In August 2017, Asus introduced ROG Strix X399-E Gaming motherboard, and in September 2017, MSI announced on-shelf availability of its AM4 motherboard, to cater to its customers in the gaming segment.

Key Players The major players in Motherboards market include Gigabyte Technology, Asus, Intel, Micro-Star International Co., Ltd, ASRock, Biostar, Acer Inc., Sapphire Technology, EVGA Corporation, XFX, Elitegroup Computer Systems, Foxconn, Vigor Gaming, ACube Systems, DFI, and others.



