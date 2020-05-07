Master Data Management Market – Internet of Things Revolution Bolster Growth

The global master data management market was valued at US$ 4,677.6 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Master Data Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” North America is expected to hold the dominant revenue share, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of above 10%. The global master data management market is mainly driven by rising strict regulatory compliances within enterprises.

Master Data Management Market (Solution – Product MDM, Customer MDM, Supplier MDM, Multi-domain MDM; Deployment Type – On-premise, Cloud based; Enterprise Size – Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs); Industry – Government, BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Energy and Utility, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Some of the Key Players as: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Informatica LLC, Stibo Systems A/S, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Orchestra Networks, Talend Inc., EnterWorks Acquisition, Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc.

Organizations currently have to deal with large volumes of information and as such they have to handle a large amount of data. In this data-driven environment, appropriate master data management is vital. Effective master data management in organizations ensures the availability of consistent and accurate source data for transactions and other business processes.

Organizations have increased their spending on IT and IT infrastructure in order to avoid the costs incurred on processing raw master data. If incorrect data is processed and used in organizations, the time consumed on rework and data correction will be high, since wrong data is detected in the system. With the advent of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and the penetration of social media, the need to process data effectively has become vital across industries.

Master data management is an essential part of data management in organizations. Appropriate master data management helps users access accurate data related to products and customers, which further facilitates organizations to carry out business operations. The Internet of Things (IoT) revolution has been vital in supporting the growth of the master data management market since governing master data has become a critical and essential part of data management.

Rapid growth in businesses being conducted online has fuelled the demand for master data management solutions globally. The rapidly growing e-commerce industry relies largely on accurate management of master data. E-commerce industry revenues have grown exuberantly during the past five years. This has led organizations operating in this sector to ramp up investments in upgrading their IT infrastructure.

Market Segmentation

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Solution

Product MDM

Customer MDM

Supplier MDM

Multi-domain MDM

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud based

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Master Data Management Market Analysis, by Industry