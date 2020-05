Moist Wound Dressings Market Size & Share – Industry Trend and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Innovations in advanced wound care dressings have changed the paradigm of health care standards since the last decade. Moist wound dressings are the most widely used dressings in treatment of wounds. Increasing preference for moist wound dressings is attributed to factors like maintenance of optimum moisture levels for cell growth and proliferation, and expedition in the phases of wound healing.

Moist wound dressings offer advantages such as proper exudate management, and less pain and scarring as compared to conventional dressings which results in quicker wound closure. The design of moist wound dressings includes layers such as a protective outer layer, absorbent polymer fibers, absorbent layer, non-adherent contact layer, and flat adhesive layer. The several advantages associated with use of moist wound dressings include autolytic debridement, effective functioning of keratinocytes, collagen and growth factors, reduced scarring and pain, as well as faster wound healing.

Technological advancements related to matrix polymer design having superior absorption of exudate in moist wound dressings have led to significant reduction in opportunistic infections, along with reduced cost and minimum disruption of wound bed by reducing maceration. The market is witnessing growing trend of collaborations and licensing agreements between major and emerging market players. Increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising awareness regarding treatment compliance in wound management, growing investments in long term care centers, and skilled nursing facilities are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market. However, resistance of medical professionals to change treatment regimens with advanced products, and lack of system that alarms the possibility of ulcer are projected to restrain the growth of the market.

The global moist wound dressings market has been segmented on the basis of product type, disease indications, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market has been segmented into thin film dressings, hydrofiber dressings, hydrogel dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, alginate dressings, foam dressings, and collagen dressings. In terms of disease indications, the market has been categorized into diabetic foot ulcers, lower limb ulcers, pressure ulcers, surgical and traumatic wounds, and burns. Diabetic foot ulcers is projected to dominate the market owing to factors like exponentially rising diabetic population, rising awareness about treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, etc. Based on end-user, the market has been divided into hospitals, clinics, long term care centers, skilled nursing facilities, and ambulatory care centers.

In terms of regions, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to witness continual growth owing to increasing market penetration of local manufacturers, continuous advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and highest share in the global diabetic population which is prone to develop diabetic foot ulcers. North America, followed by Europe, is expected to dominate the global moist wound dressings market during the forecast period due to rising awareness regarding treatment compliance, and availability of a wide range of products. Superior technological innovations in the design of absorbent polymer matrix of moist wound dressings is projected to fuel the growth of the market in the near future.

Development of proper reimbursement policies is an increasing trend seen among developed countries, which has resulted in rising number of local market players. Increasing initiatives by governments in developed as well as developing countries for treatment awareness serves as a major opportunity for players operating in the global market.

Collaborations between universities and major market players to develop innovative moist wound dressings is anticipated to steer the growth of the market. Major market players operating in the global moist wound dressings market are 3M Company, Coloplast A/S, Acelity L.P., Inc., BSN Medical GmbH, ConvaTec, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew plc., Hollister Incorporated, Laboratoires URGO, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, and others.

