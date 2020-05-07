Neurosurgery Drugs Market: Latest Report with Forecast to 2025

Neurosurgery is a surgical specialty concerned with the treatment of disorders and diseases related to the spinal cord, sympathetic and peripheral nervous system, and brain. Medications related to neurosurgical conditions include four drugs: Phenytek, Phenytoin Sodium, Dilantin, and Phenytoin. These are anti-epileptic drug or anticonvulsant. Epilepsy causes recurrent seizures that are unprovoked by neurologic insults or acute systemic.

Phenytoin is used to control these seizures by slowing down brain impulses caused by this disorder. Seizures can occur due to bleeding in the brain caused by injuries, brain tumors, or brain surgery. Phenytoin sodium is included under the drug class Hydantoins. Phenytoin is a hydantoin derivative anticonvulsant drug. Phenytoin sodium is used to reduce neuropathic pain, cardiac glycoside intoxication, cardiac arrhythmias, status epilepticus, seizures associated with neurosurgery, absence (petit mal) seizures, partial seizures, and tonic-clonic seizures.

Long-term side effects of cerebellar ataxia and osteopenia, reduce their use by neurologists. Neurosurgery drugs have narrow therapeutic index and zero-order kinetics that makes these drugs to be one of the most difficult antiepileptic drugs to use. Moreover, these drugs are likely to have significant bidirectional drug interactions. Some neurosurgery drugs may cause difficulty in coordinating movements, confusion, headaches, nausea, dizziness, and drowsiness. If these drugs are ingested during pregnancy, they can causing various abnormalities in the baby.

The neurosurgery drugs market is driven by the rise in geriatric population with neurological disorders. The Global Campaign against Epilepsy sponsored by the International League against Epilepsy, the International Bureau for Epilepsy, and the World Health Organization advocates using phenobarbital to increase health promotions in low-income countries. This projected to boost the neurosurgery drugs market.

According to the book Neurological Disorders, written by Rajesh Pandav, Ramanan Laxminarayan, Vijay Chandra, and others, states that a study conducted in developed countries on people who underwent epilepsy surgery indicated that 58% of them are seizure free, while 10% to 15% people have less frequent seizures, and even if the patients have less or no seizures, medications need to be continued for one to two years. This is projected to support the expansion of the neurosurgery drugs market. Statistics from the World Health Organization suggests that the global burden of neurological diseases was approximately 92 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in 2005 and is estimated to reach 103 million DALYs by the end of 2030. Rapidly increasing burden of neurological diseases is likely to increase the number of neurological surgeries, thereby increasing the demand for neurosurgery drugs.

The neurosurgery drugs market can be segmented based on drug class, disease type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of drug class, the market can be categorized into hydantion anticonvulsants, and group I antiarrhythmics. Based on disease type, the neurosurgery drugs market can be classified into neuropathic pain, cardiac glycoside intoxication, cardiac arrhythmias, status epilepticus, seizures associated with neurosurgery, absence (petit mal) seizures, partial seizures, and tonic-clonic seizures. In terms of the distribution channel, the market can be segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Based on geography, the neurosurgery drugs market can be divided into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for a large share of the market in 2016 owing to the increasing geriatric population and rise in research & development activities. Europe held the second large share of the market in 2016, due to rising stress levels and increasing inclination toward drug addiction for pain relief, which are expected to boost the demand for neurosurgery drugs. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period owing to technological advancements and increasing stress levels in developed and developing countries. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to expand during the forecast period due to increasing health promotions in these countries.

Key players operating in the neurosurgery drugs market are Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, WOCKHARDT, and Mylan N.V.

