Operator Terminals Market Share and Growth Factors Impact Analysis 2018 – 2026

Operator terminals are used to control, monitor, and operate technical processes. They are mainly used in chemical, oil & gas, and manufacturing industries for monitoring and managing various terminals from a single location in well-organized manner. Operator terminals are also used for exchanging data and conversing protocols among machines, analyzing and processing data locally, enabling remote access through mobile devices, and integrating motion control and programmable logic control (PLC). They also offer other functionalities such as storing and distributing data real-time.

The global operator terminals market is growing rapidly due to rise in requirement for reduced downtime and cost-effective systems in chemical, oil & gas, and manufacturing industries. These industries are deploying operator terminals to streamline their business processes and enhance their productivity. The oil & gas industry is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the operator terminals market as it requires proper monitoring and control on exploration, production, storage as well as distribution. Operator terminals provide effective planning and contract management which result in industry growth due to association between partners and clients. Furthermore, rise in investment in downstream industries is another major factor likely to boost the growth of the operator terminals market during the forecast period. In addition, stringent environmental norms and regulations for safety and security of operators in various industries are also accelerating the demand for operator terminals across the globe. Moreover, increasing awareness about installing automation solutions is also likely to fuel the demand for operator terminals in the near future. However, lack of technical expertise is a crucial factor anticipated to restrain the growth of the operator terminals market.

The global operator terminals market can be segmented on the basis of type, end-user industry, and region. Based on type, the global operator terminals market can be categorized into text based, advanced graphical, basic graphical, and portable and embedded programmable logic controller (PLC) hardware. Among these, the advanced graphical operator terminals segment is register significant growth during the forecast period. In terms of end-user industry, the global operator terminals market can be divided into discrete and process industries. The discrete industry segment can be further divided into aerospace & defense, construction, mechanical, and plant engineering. The process industry can be classified into metals, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, mining, food & beverage, textile, and others.

In terms of region, the global operator terminals market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The operator terminals market in North America is anticipated to growth rapidly during the forecast period, primarily due to rising investment in the oil & gas industry, besides rapid development of shale gas in the region. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to create new opportunities for the operator terminals in the forthcoming years. Economic upturn, increasing investment in machinery production, and recovering processing industries are the major factors anticipated to accelerate the demand for operator terminals in the region. The operator terminals market in Europe is estimated to grow at a considerable annual growth rate during the forecast period, largely due to support of the European government in providing health security and safety services to industrial operators and workers.

Players in the operator terminals market are partnering with other technology companies in order to expand their market presence. Apart from partnership, vendors are also enhancing their capabilities by integrating new technologies with legacy system in order to provide better security to their operators and enhance their business productivity.

Key players operating in the global operator terminals market include IBM Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Beijer Electronics Group, Emerson Electric Corporation, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, Implico GmbH, and Rockwell Automation, Inc.

