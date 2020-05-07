Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices Market is Registering a Healthy 7.20% CAGR between 2014 and 2020

The global market for orthopedic trauma fixation devices is experiencing substantial growth owing to the rising frequency of fractures and shortage of substitutes. Expanding demand for improved facilities in orthopedic trauma surgeries and rising investments by multinational companies and governments have supported the growth of the market for orthopedic trauma fixation devices.

The report presents comprehensive and estimable information on the global orthopedic trauma fixation devices market. Historic activity of the global market for orthopedic trauma fixation devices and forthcoming growth prognosis in the form of statistics has been deployed to help market stakeholders in making profitable decisions.

A thorough qualitative review of the aspects responsible for propelling or constraining the growth of the market and impending market opportunities has been administered. It utilizes current state analysis tools such as Porter’s five forces and SWOT analyses to evaluate the market information. The report also incorporates a detailed analysis of the industry patterns and organization profiles for orthopedic trauma fixation devices market.

Overview of the Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices Market

Severe injuries induced to the musculoskeletal system of the body are known as orthopedic traumas. These injuries are serious and need immediate attention by an orthopedic trauma specialist or an orthopedic surgeon. As per statistics from the WHO, traffic accidents worldwide bring about nearly 1.24 million deaths a year.

In terms of types, segmentation of orthopedic trauma fixation devices comprises external fixators and internal fixators. The latter category has the biggest market share in the market for orthopedic trauma fixation devices and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2014 to 2020. There are primarily three types of internal fixators, namely intramedullary nails, intramedullary screws, and plate and screw systems. Numerous orthopedic trauma fixation device companies are increasing their focus on the internal fixators manufacture with bio- absorbable materials. The market for bio-absorbable fixators is anticipated to expand at an 8.4% CAGR between 2014 and 2020.

Geographical analysis elaborates the market trends based on the four key geographical segments of the global market: North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America, inclusive of the U.S., has the biggest market for orthopedic trauma fixation devices. Asia is the most swiftly developing orthopedic trauma fixation devices market. A few of the most rapidly growing markets for orthopedic trauma fixation devices are Japan, China and several other countries in the Eastern Mediterranean and Southeast Asia.

Some of the major driving factors for the market for orthopedic trauma fixation devices are rising healthcare costs, rise in elderly population, and increase in prevention measures for numerous orthopedic problems. Increased sports participation and increasing number of road accidents are the major causes for trauma fracture cases. However, there are a few factors restraining the growth of the market, such as rising cost of surgery, dearth of awareness, and lack of health insurance in emerging countries.

Key players in the Orthopedic Trauma Fixation Devices Market

The report profiles the key players in the global orthopedic trauma fixation devices market, namely, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Orthofix Holding Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Holding Inc.