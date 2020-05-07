Ostomy Care Accessories Market Development, Market Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Ostomy Care Accessories Market: Overview

Ostomy is a surgical procedure performed to remove waste from the intestines. Ostomy care accessories helps to improve performance of ostomy pouches. They mainly help avoid leakage and prevent odor from these pouches. Some of the commonly used ostomy care accessories are belt, tapes, adhesives, skin protection & skin barriers, irrigation sets, convex inserts, and stoma caps.

Belt, tapes, and adhesives help to hold ostomy pouch on the body. Skin protection and skin barrier accessories are used to protect the sensitive areas and allow water to stick properly. These accessories provide security to patients during regular wear or during activities.

Ostomy Care Accessories Market: Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global ostomy care accessories market are

In March 2018, ConvaTec acquired J&R Medical LLC (“J&R Medical”), a Texas-based independent distributor of catheter-related supplies. This will help company to strengthen its market position.

In April 2017, ConvaTec launched a product called Foam Lite, a skin-friendly silicone adhesive. It is easy to apply and removes water, and remains non-sticky to gloves or to itself. It is manufactured to help patients undergoing ostomy surgery with better adhesion.

Apart from the above, some of the prominent players operating in the ostomy care accessories market are Coloplast Corp., Hollister Inc.., EuroMed Inc., FNC Medical, 3M, Smith & Nephew, Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., Torbot Group Inc and Cymed Ostomy Co

Ostomy Care Accessories Market: Key Growth Dynamics

The global ostomy care accessories market is expected to rise owing to the increasing prevalence of ostomies, growing technological innovation in ostomy care accessories, and rising geriatric population across the globe. Apart from this, rising incidence of gastrointestinal diseases across the globe is expected to increase the demand for ostomy care accessories. This is because ostomy is widely opted by patients to treat gastrointestinal diseases.

According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, 3 million (1.3%) cases with IBD (Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis) were reported in the U.S. The rising prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease is expected to fuel growth of the global ostomy care market. Along with this, surge in number of campaigns by healthcare regulators to spread awareness of ostomy is expected to boost demand for the accessories.

However, lack of reimbursement policies for ostomy surgeries and unavailability of medical insurance on purchase ostomy care accessories are likely to hamper growth of the ostomy care accessories market during the forecast period. Further, availability of cheaper substitute for intestine waste removal could impede growth of the global ostomy care accessories market

Nevertheless, increasing health care expenditure; and rising development of new products in ostomy care are expected to boost the global ostomy care market during the forecast period.

Ostomy Care Accessories Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is expected to hold a major share in the global ostomy care accessories market. This is because a large population based in the region is suffering from inflammatory bowel diseases such as crohn’s disease, and bladder cancer. Furthermore, presence of key manufacturers in the region is another factor behind the growth of the ostomy care accessories market in the region.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

