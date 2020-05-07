Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market to Expand at a Robust 9.70% CAGR Between 2014 and 2020

This report on preventive healthcare technology and services market studies current as well as future prospects of the market globally. Preventive healthcare technologies and services market is a combination of screening, monitoring, prophylaxis and healthcare information technology having single target of disease prevention. These technologies aid in prevention of diseases by predetermination of the disease or immunization. Preventive healthcare technologies and services are high in demand owing to rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases, chronic respiratory diseases, dispensing or prescription errors, diabetes and certain infectious diseases. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments that are contained in the report. It also provides an overall information and data analysis of the global preventive healthcare technology and services market with respect to market segments based on technologies, services as well as geographic regions.

Preventive healthcare technologies and services market is segmented as early detection and screening technologies, prophylaxis technologies, advanced technologies to reduce errors and chronic disease management technologies. The early detection and screening technologies are further segmented as personalized medicine, automated screening technology and other advanced screening technologies. The prophylaxis market comprises influenza vaccine, meningococcal vaccine, combined tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis vaccine, human papillomavirus vaccine and other new vaccines. Advanced technologies include electronic prescribing, computerized provider order entry systems, clinical decision support systems, automated prescription, formulation and dispensing technology, smart infusion pumps and smart packaging. The chronic disease management technologies contain blood pressure monitors, glucose monitors, cardiac monitors and asthma monitors. The market for early detection and screening technologies has been analyzed based on applications of the technology, global sales of screening devices, integrated market study of personalized medicine and their geographic distribution.

The market for prophylaxis technologies has been analyzed based upon the prevalence of disease, distribution of vaccines to governmental and non-governmental bodies, pricing strategies, pipeline drugs and geographical distribution. The advanced technologies to reduce errors market has been analyzed based upon the installation patterns and costs, maintenance costs, importance of customized systems and its global market penetration. The chronic disease management technologies has been analyzed based upon the prevalence of chronic diseases, market differentiation on the basis of self-monitoring devices and commercial devices, price and geographical distribution. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each technology and service has been provided for the period 2012 to 2020. The report on preventive healthcare technologies and services market also provides % compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each market segment for the forecast period 2014 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year.

Geographically, preventive healthcare technologies and services market has been categorized into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). The market size and forecast for each of these regions have been provided for the period 2012 to 2020 along with CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2014 to 2020. The research study also incorporates competitive scenario in these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the global preventive healthcare technologies and services market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, and key player’s market share analysis in 2013 for the preventive healthcare technologies and services market.

A list of recommendations has been provided for new entrants to help establish strong presence and for existing market players to increase market share. The report also profiles major players in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Omron Healthcare, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Alere, Inc., Healthways, Inc., Dilon Technologies, Inc., Merck&Co. Inc. and ScriptPro LLC.

