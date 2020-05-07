Probe Tests Market Set For Rapid Growth & Demand, By 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz is providing you Retail Market Research report of “Probe Cards Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025”.

The global market for Probe Tests Market has been significantly growing and its demand is increasing globally due to the positive factors that drive the market is its favor. The report that have a global platform helps the decision makers to take reliable decisions that deal with specified industry clients. Although the concentration is on the stakeholders that are connected through a value chain in the market but sometimes government agencies and venture capitalists also requires the specifications of a certain market. The report flows in a manner in which the market is segmented into smaller aspects that throw light on aggregators that will increase the demand for Probe Tests Market.

Miniaturized and compressed manufacturing of electronics and semiconductor devices has resulted in complex electronic circuitry which presents limitations to physical access to various semiconductor components. Also, high efficiency electronic circuitry requires high-performance ICs and chips, with significantly high number of transistors fabricated and implanted in a way not to occupy additional space. Testing of such limited access circuitry is extremely complex and require sophisticated and efficient testing devices. Probe cards are such test devices which are used by semiconductor device manufacturers to test and sort at the wafer level.

Probe cards provides an electrically communicated path between the wafer on circuit and the test equipment, to test and validate the electronic circuitry. Continuous miniaturization of semiconductor devices in the forecast years is expected to present huge potential for the probe cards market manufacturers.

Probe Cards Market: Drivers & Challenges

Since last few years, the semiconductor industry has been involved in miniaturizing most of the electronic devices, in order to save on space and make them easy to handle. This prevailing miniaturization is pushing the semiconductor industry to come up with new and advanced testing technologies and devices, thus driving the market for probe cards. Advanced electronic technologies such as Through-Silicon Via (TSV), which is an electrical connection that passes through a silicon wafer used to create 3D ICs are also pushing the testing market. Semiconductor testing industry is extensively competitive in terms of pricing and margins. In the probe cards market competitive pricing is a major challenge, impacting the market vendors.

Probe Cards Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Probe Cards Market, By Type

Advanced Probe Cards: Advanced probe cards are more promising in terms of area of probe, pad layout, and in extreme environment, and holds major portion of the total probe cards market.

Standard Probe Cards Standard probe cards offer limited applications.



Probe Cards Market: Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is the major region in the global probe cards market, and have many probe cards manufacturers, such as United Microelectronics, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Also, hasty increase in the consumer electronics market in the region is providing significant fuelling to the probe cards market in Asia Pacific region.

Probe Cards Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Contracts/Agreement/Acquisitions In August 2017, Nidec Corporation acquired 100% equity shares of SV Probe Pte. Ltd., a Singapore based probe card manufacturer.

Key Players The major players in Probe Cards market include FormFactor, Japan Electronic Materials (JEM), Micronics Japan (MJC), MPI Corporation, Technoprobe, SV TCL, Microfriend, Korea Instrument, Cascade Microtech, FEINMETALL, SV Probe Pte. Ltd., and others.



