Revenue Growth Predicted for Scar Treatment Market by 2022

An increasing number of burn cases, skin disorders, trauma injuries, and surgeries are leading to rising number of scar revision procedures in North America. It has been noted that majority of scar revision procedures conducted in related to acne scars. As estimated by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 177,000 scar revision procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2014. Scar treatment procedures such as topical treatment, laser treatment, surface treatment, and injections are used to minimize scars. Topical scar treatment is a minimally invasive treatment, which includes the application of topical products such as gels, creams, oils, and sheets directly on the scars in order to reduce their appearance. Topical product segment accounted for the largest market share in North America scar treatment market in 2014. Laser scar treatment includes CO2 lasers, pulsed dye laser and excimer laser, or more precisely an exciplex laser, which helps remove unwanted or damaged skin in a very precise manner, one layer at a time.

Get Sample Copy Of This @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/9707

The scar treatment market in North America has been estimated to be valued at US$ 3,355.0 Mn in 2016, and the markets in the U.S. and Canada are projected to witness stable growth rates over the forecast period. This is attributed to technological innovations and increasing application of topical products by consumers in this region.

The primary growth driver for the North America scar treatment market is increasing the prevalence of trauma and burn injuries and acne cases. It has been estimated that a large base of the population in North America suffer from acne scarring. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S., affecting over 50 million Americans annually. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding personal care products, the wide availability of various minimally invasive treatments and increasing adoption of e-Commerce marketing techniques by manufacturers of scar treatment products is expected to create a favorable environment for the growth of the North America scar treatment market over the forecast period.

Advancements in scar treatment products and treatment methods have led to the integration of innovative solutions in scar treatment. For example, the usage of dermal fillers (injections) in combination with laser treatment such as fractional non-ablative laser treatment and chemical peels, has been known to positively impact its effectiveness in treating acne scars.

Rising overall healthcare expenditure is also expected to contribute to overall growth of the scar treatment market in the near future. Scars have an adverse impact on the appearance and in turn result in lowering the confidence of an afflicted individual. Healthcare costs associated with scar treatment among all age groups is increasing significantly across the North America.

Revenue from the market in North America is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of trauma, burns, and other skin-related disorders, rising demand for minimally invasive scar revision procedures are factors expected to drive market growth in the region. However, rising adoption of e-Commerce marketing and increasing adoption of combination therapies tends to increase adoption of scar treatment therapies among patients and thus, leads to standardization of the market in the region. For example, for the treatment of acne scarring, involving chemical peeling (with trichloroacetic acid) followed by subcision (a process of separating acne scar from the underlying skin) and finally fractional laser irradiation, are widely accepted in the U.S. Also, rising awareness regarding personal care and increasing e-Commerce marketing is expected to drive market growth in the region. However, side effects such as hyperpigmentation, skin rashes and skin redness associated with scar treatment procedures and high cost per procedure are factors expected to moderately hamper the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

The market in the U.S. accounted for the largest share of the North America scar treatment market, attributed to rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and rising employability leading to increasing spending power in the country. High cost per procedure and lack of skilled professionals are also expected to affect the overall market for the scar treatment in the U.S. over the next few years.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/9905

The market in Canada is expected to witness stable growth over the forecast period and is expected to evolve over time with increasing technological advancements and rising awareness through e-Commerce marketing techniques.

Key market participants covered in the report include Smith & Nephew Inc., Merz Inc., Enaltus LLC., Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc., CCA Industries, Cynosure, Inc., Avita Medical, LUTRONIC, Luminus Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., and NutraMarks, Inc.