Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market To Reach Over US$4.83 bn by 2023 | CAGR 5.5% – TMR

Global Sludge Dewatering Equipment Market: Snapshot

The E.U. and APAC government bodies are generating a very high demand for sludge dewatering equipment owing to the large amounts of sludge produced in the regions. This forms the key driver that sludge dewatering equipment manufacturers can look forward to.

Additionally, sludge dewatering equipment are rapidly improving under the pressure to improve treatment quality and speeds, giving rise to a high level of innovation and product development.

However, the manufacturers of sludge dewatering equipment need to overcome the high costs associated with the installation of the equipment, along with the operations and maintenance costs. The latter includes the costs of sludge disposal, chemical procurement, and equipment servicing, all of which are expensive affairs. The companies can still find opportunities to cross into profitable margins due to the current acceleration in demand from residential and industrial sectors.

As a result the global sludge dewatering equipment market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2015 to 2023, in terms of revenue. This market is expected to be valued at US$3.3 bn by the end of 2016 and US$4.83 bn by 2023.

E.U. Moves towards Tougher Water Management Regulations

The European Union is taking significant steps towards curbing the growth of sludge production across the continent. The sludge management legislation it provides calls for the large scale use of sludge dewatering equipment, thus giving its producers a high demand region to find long term opportunities in. Additionally, the sludge dewatering equipment producers operating in Europe are also getting a chance to expand their innovation and development horizons by introducing the latest technologies to the market, such as the rotator disc press and the screw press. By the end of 2023, Europe is expected to take up 39.88% of this global market in terms of value.

A similarly high demand for sludge dewatering equipment comes from Asia Pacific, specifically China. The major quantities of sludge produced in the region are pushing government bodies to answer to the lack of treatment options. China is expected to hold over 73% of the Asia Pacific demand for sludge dewatering equipment by 2023. Stringent water management regulations are also being employed in Australia, India, and Malaysia, further improving the scope of sludge dewatering equipment providers in the Asia Pacific region.

Belt Press Continues to be Preferred as Best Sludge Treatment Technology

While government and regulations and environment protection concerns are creating strong grounds for sludge dewatering equipment manufacturers to work on, a lot of them are still left with the fact that costs associated with this market are high. As a result, most users as well as manufacturers prefer the belt filter press technology, owing to its simplicity, cost-effective nature, and its ability to perform with lower power consumption rates than other technologies. Additionally, users also prefer the belt filter press due to the lower amount of noise that it makes.

At the same time, manufacturers are witnessing an accelerated increase in the demand for screw press and rotator disc press, two new technologies that offer a higher dewatering output and a much better cost effective process in the long run.

