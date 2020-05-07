Smart Pole Market 2025: Top Key Players Lumca Inc., Sunna Design, Goldspar Australia Pty Ltd.

Global Smart Pole Market: Overview

Smart poles are also known as Intelligent light poles. The intelligent term is used as these smart poles can perform their prime functioning of light spreading along with the other advanced functioning such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Charger points, and other many more functions. The smart poles have successfully acquired the key position in the increasing ‘Smart City’ project in the developing countries such as India. Also, the governments of developed countries such as U.S., U.K. are focusing on the improvising the experience of the people when they are out of their houses and offices by offering them a web connectivity on streets as well. These government initiatives are resulting in the increasing demand for the Smart Poles in the developed countries. The Smart poles are getting increasing popularity due to their ability of multifunctioning which are helping government and other private sector holders to solve the urban problems easily. Also, the smart poles are mainly in focus as they are deployed using the solar-powered energy generation units for it’s working as this can enable the deployment of the smart poles in remote areas such as an architectural location.

Global Smart Pole Market: Drivers and Restraints

The ability of smart poles to incorporate the software controls, electronics and sensors which can help in receiving and transmitting the data from the pole location to the operator location is a key parameter responsible for driving the demand of smart poles globally. The smart poles are also contributing significantly in Energy saving parameter along with the improvised level of satisfaction for the people. Also, the increased requirement of the business automation is contributing to increasing the deployment of the Smart Pole globally. The smart poles are Intelligent poles which can also monitor the quality of air, and detection and notification for the officials about incidences such as street flooding also smart poles can turn into the charging stations for electric vehicles. The increasing government initiatives for smart cities are also another factor driving the demand of the smart poles globally. On the other hand, the higher cost required for smart poles is a major challenging factor for the growth of the smart pole market.

Global Smart Pole Market: Segmentation

The global market for the Smart Poles is segmented on the basis of offerings, installation type, and by application of the smart poles.

Segmentation on the basis of offerings

The smart poles are offered as the combination of component, Software and Services. Out of these components, segment includes the hardware parts of the poles including light lamps, pole body, the devices for communication, and others (Sensors, Speakers, Camera, Electric vehicle charger points). The software segment includes the software which is used to carry out the functioning of the smart poles in integration with the hardware parts. The Services segment includes the services offered for the smart poles primarily by manufacturers to maintain the operation of the Smart poles, these services include installation services and maintenance services.

Segmentation on the basis of Installation Type

This segmentation is performed on the basis of the type of smart poles installation performed. The installation type segment consists of the new installation and Up gradation services. The installation service includes the complete new installation of the smart poles and the Up gradation includes the addition of newly added features or hardware parts to the poles.

Segmentation on the basis of Applications Type

This segmentation is performed on the basis of applications of the smart poles among different end-user areas. The application primarily consists of the locations at which the smart poles installation is performed. This segmentation includes Roads, Public Places, and Others.

Global Smart Pole Market: Region-wise outlook

The global market for Smart Pole is divided on the basis of regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the North America region dominates the market in terms of revenue generation because of the dense presence of the vendors for the Smart pole components and software. The Western Europe follows the North America market due to the presence of developed countries and smart lifestyle of the people in this region followed by Eastern Europe. The APEJ region is expected to grow at highest CAGR in forecast period due to increasing government initiatives by the governments of the developing countries such as India this trend is also followed by Japan region. The MEA and Latin America region are expected to grow at the moderate CAGR.

Global Smart Pole Market: Industry Key Players

The global vendors for Smart Pole include:

The key players considered in the study of the smart pole market are SAPA Group,

Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd., Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Mobile Pro Systems, General Electric, Cree, Inc., Acuity Brands, Zumtobel Group, SYSKA LED, Lumca Inc., Sunna Design, Goldspar Australia Pty Ltd., and Virtual Extension Ltd., Neptun Light Inc.,