Solar Street Lighting Market To Rise To US$22.30 bn by the end of 2025 | TMR

Global Solar Street Lighting Market: Snapshot

Solar street light (SSL) are extensively being used for outdoor street lighting as their primary source of energy is solar power. With no dependence on conventional sources of energy, these lighting mediums operated on stand-alone mode, eliminating the need for a general grid of any power requirements. The standalone solar photovoltaic street lighting system comprises of a re-chargeable lead acid battery for storage, PV (photovoltaic) modules for charging the battery, light source (compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), and light emitting diodes (LED), suitable electronics for the operation of the tamp, and safe charging and discharging of the battery and mechanical hardware for fixing these sub systems.

The key advantage of these lighting systems is that they available either with automatic dusk to dawn operation or with a pre-set timer. Tubular batteries provided with the solar street lighting systems require exceptionally low maintenance and are known to have a long life. In light of these advantages, the global solar street lighting market is likely to be worth US$22.30 bn by the end of 2025 from US$3.47 bn in 2016. During the forecast period of 2017 and 2025, the global solar street lighting market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 23.4%.

Demand for Greener Solutions Puts Commercial Segment at Forefront

The applications of solar street lighting solutions are seen in areas such as residential, commercial, and industrial. Of these, the commercial segment is projected to lead the global market due to rising initiatives by governments and civic authorities to using solar lighting. Currently, solar street lighting solutions are being used on streets, roadways, and various other commercial establishments. Analysts expect that the commercial segment of the global solar lighting market is likely to acquire a share of 68.2% by the end of 2025. The growing demand for solar lighting in areas such as parking lots, pathways, subways, perimeter security lighting, and public area lighting have also augmented the growth of this segment. The rising awareness amongst global citizens about the burden of using traditional lighting sources has significantly made them transition to greener solutions.

