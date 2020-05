Through Hole Resistor Market 2019: SWOT Analysis, Key Players, Industry Trends and Regional Outlook

The global Through Hole Resistor market has been exclusively and elaborately examined in this report while taking into account some of the most pivotal factors holding the capability to influence growth. For the said forecast tenure, the report has shed light on critical market dynamics, which include trends, opportunities, restraints, and growth drivers. The analysts have provided ample of information on the growth of the market across various regions and using estimations in terms of revenue. Market segmentation is another crucial part of the study where the report unveils significant growth opportunities in various segments of the global Through Hole Resistor market.

A resistor is a two terminal device that offers electrical resistance as a circuit element. Resistors come in different sizes and shapes and are used in electronic devices. Several types of resistors are available in the market, such as precision, high voltage, ultra-low resistance, extreme high power rating, and safety. They find applications in alternative energy, consumer electronics, computers, and telecommunications. A through-hole resistor is a two terminal passive element that comes with a long, flexible lead that can be inserted into a PCB board or bread board. The technology used to insert resistors in PCBs (printed circuit board) is of two types, i.e. PTH (plated through-hole) or SMT (surface mount technology).

Rise in technology advancements, and increased usage of high configuration systems drives growth of the through-hole resistors market. Through hole resistors technology has almost replaced earlier techniques, such as point to point construction. When compared to the SMT surface mount technology, through-hole mounting technology provides a strong mechanical bond. Design engineers choose through-hole resistors rather than surface mount parts when prototyping, because they can be easily inserted and used with breadboard sockets.

Resistors are constructed with various components and are made of metal, carbon, and metal-oxide films; majority of the standard films come with carbon. A thin film (of a conductive material) is wrapped and covered with an insulating material. The through-hole resistor’s resistance value differs from a single thin film to multiple thin films, ranging from 2.7 Ohms to 3.3 Mega Ohms. Wire wound resistors are used in high power rating flat wire current sensors, while metal film resistors are used in high power rating, high voltage, and high ohmic ones. Resistors are not only static and fixed, but they are also variable – known as ‘rheostats’. A resistor’s value can be adjusted in a specific range and a rheostat is potentiometer whose value can be adjusted depending on the range and value.

Through hole technology is reliable and through-hole segments are best utilized for high quality items that require more grounded association between layers. SMT (surface mount technology) parts are secured just by solder on the surface of the board, permitting the segments to withstand more ecological anxiety. This is the reason that through-hole innovation is regularly utilized as a part of military and aviation items that may encounter extraordinary increasing velocities, impacts, and high temperatures. Through hole mounting type innovation is additionally valuable in test and prototyping applications that occasionally require manual alterations and substitutions.

In surface mount technology, resistors are mounted on the PCB board through solder, which is much better than through-hole mounting as it is less time consuming and easy to replace. Surface mount technology increases the quality of the PCB, and it has become essential in reducing the cost of manufacturing, as compared to through-hole mounting.

Through Hole Resistor Market: Segmentation

The through hole resistor market can be segmented in a number of ways, two of the prominent ones being as per type and end use.

The through hole resistor market segmented on the basis of type:

Axial type

Axial leads run through a component in a straight line axially

Radial type

Radial lead components, on the other hand, protrude from the board, as its leads are located on one side of the component

The through hole resistor market segmented on the basis of end use:

Military

Aviation

Automobile

Electronics

Others

Through Hole Resistor Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Through hole resistors provide high mechanical bond and are strong, as compared to resistors built with surface mount technology. This directly drives the through-hole resistor market. Through hole resistors are used in aviation and military applications, owing to their ability to withstand mechanical stress and high temperature. This is expected to be another key driver for the through hole resistor market. However, through hole technology is expensive, and it involves drilling the PCB board, which is time consuming. It also limits the availability of routing, as the leads must pass through the hole. These are some of the major disadvantages identified in the technology, which may restrain growth of the through hole resistors market. Through hole resistor mounting is a process in which leads are placed through the holes onto the PCB. This process was standard, until the rise of surface mount technology. Surface mount technology is a process wherein leads are mounted by soldering them onto the board. At some point of time, through hole technology is expected to phase out.

Through Hole Resistor Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain include, Panasonic, Vishay, AVX, Bourns, TE Connectivity, TT Electronics, Ohmite, Stackpole, Caddock Electronics, Yageo, and Riedon.

