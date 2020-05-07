Toxicology Laboratories Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2016-2022

Toxicology testing is the process of identifying traces of poisons and controlled substances in given samples. Results obtained from such testing enables legal implementation and control of consumption of illegal drugs and substances such as amphetamines, barbiturates, benzodiazepines, opiates/opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and Z Drugs. Such tests are enforced by various federal agencies in case of criminal offences, but primarily by employers across the U.S. to ensure safe and secure atmosphere for employees. Toxicology testing laboratories conduct sample testing to trace various controlled substances and to establish whether these substances are being excessively consumed. These tests are conducted on suspect samples, which include urine, hair, blood, and oral fluids.

North America toxicology laboratories have been estimated to be valued at US$ 97.4 Mn in 2015, which is anticipated to increase to US$ 198.2 Mn revenue by 2022 at a CAGR of 11.1%. Factors such as growing abuse of controlled substances, increased intervention by government authorities, regulations to deter uncontrolled consumption of illicit drugs, and favorable reimbursement policies for conducting toxicity testing across workplaces are expected to drive the growth of the toxicology laboratories market in North America.

By drug class, the North America toxicology laboratories market is segmented into, alcohol, amphetamines, barbiturates, benzodiazepines, opiates/opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and Z-Drugs. Amphetamine, opiate/opioids, benzodiazepines, and barbiturates segments have been estimated to emerge as the highest revenue generating segments, collectively accounting for around 81% share of the overall market value in 2015.

By product type, the market is broadly segmented into instrument and reagents and kits. Instrument segment is further sub-segmented into immunochemistry analyzers, PCR machine, gas chromatography (GC)-mass spectrometry (MS), and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). Reagents and kits segment is further sub-segmented into, ELISA kits, PCR kits, enzyme multiplied immunoassay technique (EMIT), and radio immuno-sorbent assay (RIA).

By sample type, urine sample segment is expected to contribute highest in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This is due to its non-invasive nature and ease of collection method, which promotes its application in analyzing alcohol, opioids, and amphetamine drugs.

By end user, the forensic laboratories segment is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, owing to wide usage of drug testing across federal agencies and various production industries. Forensic laboratories segment has been estimated to account for around 48% share of the overall North America toxicology laboratories market in 2015.

By country, the U.S. dominated has been estimated to remain the dominant market, with over 83% market share in 2015, owing to controlled substance abuse and active regulatory guidelines to curtail the abusive consumption of controlled drugs.

Key players operating in the North America toxicology laboratories market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Alere Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Neogen Corporation, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., and Vala Sciences Inc.