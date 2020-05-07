Turf Shoes Market Detailed Study Analysis with Forecast by 2025

Turf shoes are specialized shoes which have extremely durable rubber outsoles. Turf shoes, on their outsoles, have compact rubber studs and patterns which help them to improve the traction and reduce the possibility of slipping on artificial, natural, or hard turfs. The height of turf shoes is normally low-top but are adjustable. Turf shoes also guarantee maximum mobility and are well-matched for sports training. The market is characterized by the existence of major turf shoe manufacturers who have established operations across multiple locations. The market is also distinguished by innovation in terms of launches and products from new vendors.

Many factors drive the global turf shoes market. Recent years have seen tremendous growth in the number of grassroots programs related to football and cricket among other sports. These programs are now widely conducted in clubs, communities, and schools which is expected to be a major driver of the market. Growing technological advancements associated with wearables linked with shoes is also expected to be a driver of the market. Moreover, the innovations in material used are also anticipated to boost the market. Additionally, increased awareness about the importance of exercise and maintaining fitness along with the promotional strategies of shoe manufacturers are expected to propel the growth of the market.

There are, however, some factors restraining the market’s growth. The lack of infrastructure and popularity are expected to be the major factors hindering the market’s growth. Many countries do not have the necessary infrastructure to support all kinds of sports. The popularity of one game over another, like cricket in India, has compelled the masses to take up the other sports as just a trend which is limiting the market size. Furthermore, the high prices of turf shoes as compared to normal shoes keep them out of the reach of the masses. This factor is also expected to emerge as a restraint to the growth of the market.

With turf shoes gaining momentum across all regions in the world, eco-friendly turf shoes are trending too. Eco friendly turf shoes are made of eco-friendly materials like organic cotton, water-based adhesives, non-toxic thermoplastic elastomer, and recycled plastic, rather than traditional materials like leather, synthetic rubber, polyurethane, nylon, and other synthetic materials. Their need is primarily triggered by the strong consumer interest in ensuring environmental sustainability.

The global turf shoes market can be segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into football turf shoes, baseball turf shoes, cricket turf shoes, field hockey turf shoes, and rugby turf shoes. Based on distribution channel, the global turf shoes market can be bi-furcated into offline distribution channel and online distribution channel.

On the basis of geography, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to hold a major share of the total market owing to the higher penetration of turf shoes as compared to other regions. The market in North America is also expected to expand at a significant rate, driven by countries such as the United States and its increasingly innovative products. In terms of market share, North America is expected to be followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa and South America are expected to hold a minor share of the total market.

The major players in the global turf shoes market are Adidas AG, Kering S.A., 3N2 LLC, Nike, Inc., New Balance Athletics, Inc., Under Armour, Inc. and ASICS America Corporation. Other prominent market players include Amer Sports Corporation, Joma, Diadora Sport S.r.l., Mizuno Corporation, Ringor, and Tanel360.

