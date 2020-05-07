Urban Farming (agriculture): cultivating and distributing food in or around urban areas
Urban agriculture, urban farming, or urban gardening is the practice of cultivating, processing and distributing food in or around urban areas. Urban agriculture can also involve animal husbandry, aquaculture, agroforestry, urban beekeeping, and horticulture.
In 2018, the global Urban Farming market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Urban Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Urban Farming development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Gotham Greens
Brooklyn Grange Farm
UrbanFarmers AG
BrightFarms
GrowUP Urban Farms
Garden Fresh Farms
Edenworks
Pasona
Sky Green
Green Sense Farms
American Hydroponics
Agrilution
Certhon
Dalsem
Harnois Greenhouses
Richel Group
Urban Crop Solutions
Vertical Farm Systems
Philips Lighting
Everlight Electronics
Argus Controls Systems
Netafim
Hydrodynamics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Animal Husbandry
Aquaculture
Agroforestry
Urban Beekeeping
Horticulture
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Community
Home Gardens
Corporate
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Urban Farming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Urban Farming development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
