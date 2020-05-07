UV Protective Glasses Market: Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2026 | Hobart, 3M, Bolle Safety, COFRA, Kimberly-Clark & JSP

UV protective glasses are mainly designed to block ultraviolet rays of sun and provide protection from damaging your eyes. UV protective glasses has an invisible dye which shields ultraviolet light. Over-exposure to ultraviolet rays could cause cataracts, retinal damage and many other problems associated with eyes. Regular plastic eyeglasses block major portion of UV rays. However, UV blocking dye improve safety to 100 percent with added safety. Glasses with UV-400 or greater than UV 400 blocker provides proper protection to eyes against dangers of UV light.

There are three types of UV rays such as UVA, UVB and UVC. UVA rays could decrease the vision and UVB rays could cause temporary vision loss. UVC rays are blocked by earth’s atmosphere. UV protective glasses are available in different size and type. Compatibility of UV protective glasses may vary with its application in various industry. Moreover, choosing a suitable UV protective glasses depends on multiple parameters such as size, safety, blocker type, comfort and budget. The global UV protective glasses market is expected to expand at a considerable pace in the near future.

Increase in awareness about personal care as a part of safety and being healthy is expected to be one of the primary factors responsible for the expansion of the UV protective glasses market. Moreover, increase in use of glasses while driving, travelling, playing sport and during many other occasion is expected to boost the UV protective glasses market. Additionally, growing concerns about industry workers is generating a demand for UV protective glasses. Also, there are other factors such as preferences of wearing costly glasses in specific occasions and spending power of consumers should create more demand for UV protective glasses market.

However, availability of polarized glasses with attractive frames are expected to hamper the growth of global UV protective glasses market. Polarized glasses provide superior comfort of reflected glare. Nevertheless, unpredictable environmental changes are causing depletion of ozone layer. Hence, demand for UV protective are projected to be attractive opportunity for global UV protective glasses market. Moreover, polarized glasses and UV protective glasses comes with SPF15 and SPF 45 respectively. Hence, UV protective glasses provides more protection to eyes. Additionally, improving presence in an area with sunny weather and regions which are untapped could improve significant opportunity for global UV protective glasses market.

The global UV protective glasses market can be classified based on product type, application, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market can be segmented into adjustable and not adjustable. In terms of application, the market can be classified into household / personal use, laser operating, computer operating, welding, medical care, general industry, oil & gas, mining, construction, fire services and energy & utility industry. Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into distributor, supplier, e-commerce websites and retail shops. Based on region, the global UV protective glasses market can be classified into North America (The U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Russia and Italy), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan Australia and others), Middle East & Africa and South America.