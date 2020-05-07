Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Global Market 2019, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast To 2024
This report focuses on the global Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Danaher Corporation
Xylem
Neptune Technology
Badger Meter
Mueller Water Products
Landis+Gyr
Elster
Itron
Hach
Teledyne
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Applied water
Waste water
Market segment by Application, split into
Public Facility
Industrial
Residential Building
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Applied water
1.4.3 Waste water
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Public Facility
1.5.3 Industrial
1.5.4 Residential Building
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Market Size
2.2 Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Danaher Corporation
12.1.1 Danaher Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Introduction
12.1.4 Danaher Corporation Revenue in Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Xylem
12.2.1 Xylem Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Introduction
12.2.4 Xylem Revenue in Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Xylem Recent Development
12.3 Neptune Technology
12.3.1 Neptune Technology Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Introduction
12.3.4 Neptune Technology Revenue in Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Neptune Technology Recent Development
12.4 Badger Meter
12.4.1 Badger Meter Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Introduction
12.4.4 Badger Meter Revenue in Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Badger Meter Recent Development
12.5 Mueller Water Products
12.5.1 Mueller Water Products Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Introduction
12.5.4 Mueller Water Products Revenue in Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Mueller Water Products Recent Development
12.6 Landis+Gyr
12.6.1 Landis+Gyr Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Introduction
12.6.4 Landis+Gyr Revenue in Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Development
12.7 Elster
12.7.1 Elster Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Introduction
12.7.4 Elster Revenue in Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Elster Recent Development
12.8 Itron
12.8.1 Itron Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Introduction
12.8.4 Itron Revenue in Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Itron Recent Development
12.9 Hach
12.9.1 Hach Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Introduction
12.9.4 Hach Revenue in Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Hach Recent Development
12.10 Teledyne
12.10.1 Teledyne Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Introduction
12.10.4 Teledyne Revenue in Water Infrastructure Measurement & Control Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Teledyne Recent Development
Continued….
