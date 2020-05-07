Window Cleaning Robot Market – Commercial Sector is Causing it to Expand at a Significant CAGR of above 14%

The global window cleaning robot market was valued at US$ 376.7 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 14.3% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘Window Cleaning Robot Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ This is mainly due to an increase in adoption of automation in household applications across the globe, which is likely to boost demand for window cleaning robots. Moreover, rise in safety concerns is expected to propel the global window cleaning robot market over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing advancements in robotic technology across the globe is projected to fuel the window cleaning robot market in the coming years.

The ability of fan absorption based window cleaning robots that can be used with a comparatively intelligent, secure, and efficient manner is one of the leading factors driving the fan absorption segment. Additionally, the application of fan absorption in tall buildings is projected to boost the segment. The increasing construction of tall buildings and the rising need for safe practices to get them cleaned is having a positive impact on the global window cleaning robot market. The fan absorption segment of the global window cleaning robot market is projected to expand at a rapid CAGR of more than 15% from 2018 to 2026.

The global window cleaning robot market is driven by an increase in use of automation in a wide variety of applications in commercial and industrial sectors. Furthermore, significant adoption of window cleaning robots in smart homes is expected to impact the global market. With introduction of Internet of Things, majority of consumers are focusing on equipping their homes with smart technologies, particularly in developed countries.

Rising advancements in AI technology for use in cleaning robots is expected to drive the growth of the window cleaning robots market globally over the forecast period. Furthermore, significant use of this technology in commercial applications is reducing the need of human labor for repetitive tasks. However, the high cost associated with window cleaning robots is estimated to hamper the global window cleaning robot market.

Nevertheless, emerging technologies such as cloud robotics, Big Data, and advanced analytics provides robots the smartness to work even in hazardous environments, thereby propelling the growth of the window cleaning robot market globally. In the healthcare sector, significant precautions are being taken to maintain the hygiene of hospitals. High touch surfaces within patient surroundings are prone to pathogens and other bacteria. Hence, many hospitals are aiming to improve their cleaning protocols by new technologies.

The global window cleaning robot market can be segmented as follows:

Global Window Cleaning Robot Market, by Product Type

Vacuum Suction

Fan Absorption

Global Window Cleaning Robot Market, by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Global Window Cleaning Robot Market, by Geography