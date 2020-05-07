Wireless Display Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2025

Wireless Display Technology is the wireless display sharing technology which delivers the capabilities of wireless display to the business users and the smart device users in a wireless environment. Wireless display technology is embedded and integrated into the chip called a wireless display adapter for smart devices. This display adapter enables the users to mirror the screen and displays whatever is on the phone screen or on laptop screen. Wireless display technology is used in smartphone devices or tablet screens. It wirelessly displayed on the user’s television that supports the maximum resolution up to 1080p. Using the wireless display standard, Wi-Fi connectivity technology on the user’s smartphone devices or handheld tablet device’s screen is wirelessly displayed on the TV without any usage or the need of cables in a living room. By using wireless display technology, users can browse or surf on the internet, play HD videos and users can enjoy the slideshows wirelessly on the TV from the smartphone device without the need of wire connectivity. User required wire to display on TV by using the wired HDMI or the audio video cable connectivity.

The widespread use of consumer products such as tablets, smartphones, computers, and smart TVs have increased the market wireless display due to innovative technology in numerous applications. The wireless display market for the consumer applications is mainly driven by the availability of increasing over the top (OTT) based content. Another major factor that drive market for commercial application of wireless display are cost saving, by easy setup, reduction in time lost to setup meeting rooms are some of the primary reasons. The wireless display supports 4K technology that has higher resolution content is further driving adoption of wireless display in the consumer electronics devices. One of the restraint of wireless display market is cheaper devices in wired connectivity devices includes USB and HDMI. Interoperability of technology protocols are another restraint to the wireless display market. Opportunity for the global wireless display market is increasing due to use of signage by Business to commercial firms from the banking, retail and government sector.

The wireless display market can be segmented by offering, technology protocols, end-users and regions. By offering, the wireless display market can be segmented as hardware, software and services. The wireless display hardware is the main equipment of the setup to make possible effective content transfer. The Most of the vendors are updating their hardware setup to maintain a competition in the wireless display market. By technology protocols, the market can be bifurcated as Miracast and Wi-Di. According to the end-user, the wireless display market can be bifurcated as Consumer and Commercial. In commercial further can divided into education, corporate & broadcast, healthcare, defense, public offices, and command center, digital signage, automotive and transportation, among others. Furthermore, the wireless display market can also be divided into geographical regions into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Additionally, the wireless display market are having highest growth rate in Asia Pacific region due to its wide usage in application such as automotive, transportation, among others.

Major players are involved in the wireless display market with wider solution portfolio. Some of the key players in the wireless display market are Amazon.com, Inc. (US), Roku, Inc. (US), Google, Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US); Actiontec Electronics, Inc. (US), Airtame Inc. (Denmark), Lattice Semiconductor (US), Squirrels LLC (US) and App Dynamic ehf. (Iceland) amongst others. Most of the wireless display market manufacturers headquartered in North America region. Efforts are being taken by many companies to upgrade their research and development activities to introduce more innovations in this field.

