Wound Care Market Sales Revenue and Growth Rate During 2018-2024

The Wound Care market report focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Wound Care market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Wound Care industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Wound care market is expected to be an US$ 30 Billion opportunity by 2024. Major driving force for this market are increasing acceptance of innovative technologies, growing incidence of obesity, diabetes and other chronic conditions, favorable global demographics and aging population, shift to advanced treatment protocols outside of the United States and favorable global demographics and aging population. However industry is also facing challenges such as shortage of skilled wound care professionals, increasing cost of wound care service etc.

Film Dressings, Foam Dressings, Hydrogel, Hydrocolloid and Alginate Dressings Market Share are Steadily Growing

Film Dressings, Foam Dressings, Hydrogel, Hydrocolloid and Alginate Dressings market share are steadily growing in the global wound care market. Their combined share was in double digit percent in 2017. It is projected that these five products combined share will control over one fourth of total wound care market by 2024.

By Products – Wound Care Market Analysis

Traditional Adhesive Dressings

Traditional Gauze Dressings

Non-Adherent Dressings

Film Dressings

Foam Dressings

Hydrogel

Hydrocolloid

Alginate Dressings

Antimicrobial Dressings

Growth Factors

By Wound Type – Market Analysis

Surgical & Trauma

Burns

Skin Ulcer

By Application – Wound Care Market Analysis

Wound Closure

Miscellaneous Wound Management

Moist Dressings

Bio-engineered Skin & Skin Substitutes

Pressure Relief

Negative-Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

By Region – Wound Care Market Analysis

United States

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

All companies in this report has been covered with following view points

Company Overview

Company Strategy

Company Wound Care Sales

Key Companies Covered

Mölnlycke Healthcare

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Group

Ethicon Inc

Coloplast

Derma Sciences

Scapa Healthcare

