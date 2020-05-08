Antifreeze Protein Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2018 – 2026

Market Outlook

With the fast-paced lifestyle along with long and hectic working hours ultimately leaves consumer less time to indulge in delicacies and thus frozen foods have a growing importance. Water is an important constituent of all food products. The water freezes to form ice crystal when the temperature falls below zero. This is a major problem when it comes to frozen food products as the ice crystals deteriorate the texture of the food products. This is turning to be a major problem for manufacturers as well as sellers of the frozen food products. Antifreeze protein, also known as ice structuring proteins, are a class of polypeptides which are produced by certain, plants, animals, bacteria, and fungi in order to survive in subzero conditions. Antifreeze protein work by binding to ice crystals in order to inhibit its growth. Antifreeze proteins have potential applications in food and beverages, healthcare and cosmetics industries, however, due to the requirement of high cost and complex process of manufacturing, the market has been niche. The rising demand for antifreeze proteins and the increasing number of applications from various sectors has opened opportunities for new market players to invest in antifreeze protein market.

A plethora of applications of Antifreeze Proteins multiple sectors indicates extensive R&D and a steady growth.

Antifreeze Proteins show scope for novel and multiple applications in food, healthcare, and cosmetics sectors. Ice becomes a major problem when it comes to storages of food in frozen condition, as a drop in temperature below zero leads to the formation of large ice crystals in food products and ruining the texture. Antifreeze proteins are used to tackle the problem and store food products in frozen form without loss of any texture. Antifreeze proteins are used in the food sector in products like ice cream, frozen fish and meat, and frozen dough in order to ensure the uniform texture in products. Antifreeze proteins are also used in dairy, fruit, and vegetable as well as confectionary industry. Thus the demand for antifreeze protein in the food sector is expected to increase potentially. Antifreeze proteins have shown potential applications in the medical industry. Antifreeze proteins are used in various medical procedure like organ transplant and cryosurgeries. Antifreeze proteins are used in order to store organs without damaging them for a longer period of time. In Blood banks, antifreeze proteins are used to store blood platelets for a longer time in frozen state and thus has reduced the cost of maintenance at drastic levels. Antifreeze proteins are also used to store the cells and tissue for skin transplant surgery and storage of various vaccines. Owing to the tremendous applications and increasing demand from the various sector. The scope for R&D in antifreeze has increased drastically, thus the antifreeze protein market is expected to grow at an exponential rate in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/26320

Global Antifreeze Protein Market: Segmentation:

By Type-

Glycoproteins

Non-glycoproteins

By form-

Solid

Liquid

By source-

Fish

Recombinant Bacteria Fungi Plant Animals



By end-use-

Food & beverages Dairy Aquaculture Confectionary Meat Products Others

Healthcare Industry

Cosmetics

Global Antifreeze Protein Market: Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global antifreeze protein market include A/F Protein Inc., Sirona Biochem, Protokinetix, Unilever, Kaneka Corp. Due to the high production cost and involvement of a complex process to reach the end product, the number of market players is currently limited

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26320