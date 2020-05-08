Aortic Stent Graft Market Benefits, Business Opportunities and Future Scope Till 2025
From proven efficacy for aortic aneurysm, stent grafting is now widely accepted as a procedure for the same. Clinically, aortic aneurysm is a distinct degenerative process that attacks all layers of walls of the blood vessel, thereby constricting blood flood.
Furthermore, minimally invasive nature of aortic stent graft strengthening the safety of the procedure further endorses increasing adoption of stent grafting. Serving this, the stent grafts market is predicted to rise at close to 7% CAGR from 2018 to 2024.
The key manufacturers in the Stent Grafts include
Medtronic
Cook Medical
Gore
Endologix
Bard
Terumo
Bolton Medical
Jotec
MicroPort
Lombard Medical
LifeTech Scientific
Merit Medical
Market Size Split by Type
AAA Stent Grafts
TAA Stent Grafts
Market Size Split by Application
Peripheral Stent Grafts
Aortic Stent Grafts
Other
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Stent Grafts market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Stent Grafts market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Stent Grafts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Stent Grafts with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Stent Grafts submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
