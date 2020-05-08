Aseptic Sampling Market Analysis and In-depth Research

Aseptic sampling is the collection of samples in sterile conditions to prevent contamination during the collection process. Aseptic samples are generally used to validate some process and to support some observations during the process. It is done to eliminate the product contamination and to ensure product safety. Aseptic sample devices are available in two forms: single-use sampling lines and single-use & preassembled device. Rise in the adoption of aseptic sampling by various pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals companies in order to reduce the risk of product contamination is likely to drive the growth of the global aseptic sampling market during forecast period. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives to ensure product safety and quality are further expected to contribute to the growth of the market. However, aseptic sampling products are made of processed plastic polymers, which are leachable and extractable to the solvent. This may lead to contamination. This is a major factor restraining the growth of the global aseptic sampling market.

The global aseptic sampling market can be segmented based on type, technique, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of type, the global market can be divided into automated aseptic sampling and manual aseptic sampling. The manual aseptic sampling segment is expected to dominate of the global aseptic sampling market. This is because manual aseptic sampling has been traditionally used in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. The introduction of single-use aseptic sampling systems has helped manufacturers prevent cross-contamination and cost issues. Furthermore, automated sampling is costly and requires trained staff to handle, which makes manufacturers reluctant to shift to automatic sampling. Based on technique, the market can be classified into off-line sampling techniques and in-line sampling techniques. The off-line sampling techniques segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market because it is the most widely adopted technique for aseptic sampling. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into downstream process and upstream process. Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and manufacturing organizations, and research and development institutes. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is expected to hold a dominant share of the market, due to a rise in the adoption of aseptic sampling owing to ease of implementation and low capitalization cost.

In terms of geography, the global aseptic sampling market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe constituted a significant share of the global aseptic sampling market, due to a rise in demand for aseptic sampling, stringent government regulations, and increased research and development activities. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in investments by various key players in the region, increase in awareness, developments in health care infrastructure, and favorable regulatory reforms are estimated to propel the aseptic sampling market in Asia Pacific. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, owing to increase in investments from market players in these regions.

Key players operating in the global aseptic sampling market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Saint Gobain, Qualitru Sampling Systems, Lonza, GEA Group, Gem Group, Keofitt, Flownamics Analytical Instruments, Gore & Associates, and Trace Analytics.

