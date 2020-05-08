Carnauba Wax Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 – 2026

Carnauba wax Market: Introduction

Carnauba wax is also called as Ceara wax or Brazil wax which is obtained from the tree called carnauba. Carnauba wax is one among the natural wax available in the market and it is preferred for its hardness and high melting temperature. Carnauba wax is also used as a gelling or hardening agent in numerous products. The carnauba wax is secreted in the leaves of carnauba during dry season to reduce loss of moisture. The powdery carnauba wax that is removed contains esters of long-chain alcohols and acids.

The carnauba wax is used in the applications such as dental floss, automobile waxes, medical pills and candies as a polish, hardener for printing inks, and a thickening agent for solvents and oils. The carnauba wax are provided the end user companies in the form of flakes, solid, pastilles and powdered form.

The carnauba wax is mostly used for surface color, and glossy appearance of the products. The other major functional uses of carnauba waxes are acidity regulator, bulking agent, and glazing agent. The carnauba wax is insoluble in water, and partially soluble in boiling ethanol. The integration of carnauba and bee waxes are finding its applications in many end use products.

Carnauba Wax Market: Market Dynamics

The key challenge for the growth of carnauba wax market is that it is leading to allergic reactions or side effects. In addition to that, applying carnauba wax over fruits and candy products have caused stomach problems among the children which is hindering the growth of carnauba wax market.

Currently, the food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic applications are growing at a faster rate and it is due to the growing adoption of products from these applications. The medical pill or tablet manufacturing is finding the demand for the carnauba wax which will play a significant growth trend in the growth of global carnauba wax market. The European Union, FDA, and FAO has made regulations for the acceptable daily intake. EU law permits 200mg/kg of food and for confectionary it allows 500mg/kg. Such regulations have impacted the market growth of carnauba wax.

Carnauba Wax Market: Market segmentation

The global carnauba wax market can be segmented into type, and application.

On the basis of type, the global carnauba wax market is segmented into:

Solid wax

Powdery wax

Others

On the basis of purity grade, the global carnauba wax market is segmented into:

T1

T3

T4

Others

On the basis of end user, the global carnauba wax market is segmented into:

Food Industry

Semi-conductor Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Wood Industry

Polymer Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Leather Industry

Automotive Industry

Carnauba Wax Market: Regional Outlook

The carnauba trees are commonly grown in the countries such as Brazil, Srilanka, and in African and other South American countries. The production of carnauba wax is led by Brazil and the import of carnauba wax in the US is the maximum in the global carnauba wax. The consumption of carnauba wax in the US is high and it is due to food industry followed by pharmaceutical industry. The US, Japan, Netherlands, Germany, and Italy are the leading carnauba wax product manufacturers.

The consumption of carnauba wax is growing faster in the Asian countries and it is driving the sales among the end use industries. Currently, semiconductor and healthcare industries are using carnauba wax in large numbers in Asia. Investments in new manufacturing projects related to the end users in Asian countries are expected to drive the global carnauba wax market during the forecast period. The barriers to entry for manufacturers in ASEAN countries are less, and the manufacturing of carnauba wax are providing at competitive prices is expected to drive the global carnauba wax market throughout the forecast period