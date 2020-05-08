Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Market: Top Industry Players, Revenue By 2026

Currently, a car is a source of entertainment, communication, and working environment for people. This can be a cause of distraction for drivers, leading to accidents. Driver monitoring system (DMS) is a vehicle or driver safety system. Driver monitoring system (DMS) is used to monitor driver attentiveness through infrared sensors. It contains a CCD camera positioned on the steering column that is capable of tracking the eye of the driver. The system warns the driver through warning sounds and flashing lights if any dangerous situation is detected. The vehicle applies the brakes automatically if the driver does not take action in time. Driver monitoring system (DMS) monitors the driver for signs of inattention or sleepiness by using an infrared LED and a camera. Its features include distraction warning, dozing/drowsiness warning, and facial recognition.

The global driver monitoring system (DMS) market is primarily driven by the increase in need for safety for drivers. Rise in vehicular accidents has boosted the adoption of driver monitoring system (DMS). These accidents can be primarily ascribed to driver distraction, fatigue, and lack of alertness owing to drink and drive cases. Furthermore, increase in need for efficient, safe, and convenient driving experience is another key factor propelling the global driver monitoring system (DMS) market. Presence of tight government safety regulations regarding driver safety is anticipated to fuel the demand for driver monitoring system (DMS) in the automation industry across the world. This is mainly because of vehicle companies have increased the safety content of their vehicles according to the government regulations and market. Currently, expansion in the luxury cars market is expected to boost the driver monitoring system (DMS) market across the globe. However, high cost of driver monitoring system (DMS) is a key factor anticipated to hamper the global driver monitoring system (DMS) market during the forecast period.

The global driver monitoring system (DMS) market can be segmented based on component, vehicle class, monitoring type, material type, vehicle drive type, and region. Based on component, the driver monitoring system (DMS) market can be bifurcated into software and hardware. In terms of vehicle class, the driver monitoring system (DMS) market can be classified into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. In terms of monitoring type, the driver monitoring system (DMS) market can be divided into driver alertness/distraction monitoring, driver fatigue monitoring, drunk driving monitoring, and identity recognition. Based on material type, the market can be segregated into image sensors/cameras, pressure mats, infrared sensors, strain gauges, and steering angle sensors. In terms of vehicle drive type, the driver monitoring system (DMS) market can be classified into IC engine vehicles and electric/battery vehicles.

In terms of region, the global driver monitoring system (DMS) market can be split into South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to hold significant share of the global driver monitoring system (DMS) market during the forecast period. Adoption of driver monitoring system (DMS) is estimated to be high in North America owing to the growth in the automotive industry and rise in technological advancements in the automotive industry in the region. The driver monitoring system (DMS) market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Increase in demand for luxury cars and rise in incidences of road accidents are also likely to create new opportunities for the market in Asia Pacific in the near future. Additionally, technological advancements in China, Japan, and South Korea are anticipated to propel the demand for driver monitoring system (DMS) in the region.

Major players operating in the global driver monitoring system (DMS) market include Autoliv, Inc., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Continental Automotive Systems, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Robert-Bosch GmbH, Sumitomo Riko Company Ltd., Valeo SA, Jabil Inc., Subaru (Aust) Pty Ltd., PathPartner Technology Inc., Veoneer Inc., and Visteon Corporation.

