Enhanced Oil Recovery Offshore Market Competitive Outlook, Comprehensive Evaluation, and Forecast to 2025

Enhanced oil recovery (abbreviated EOR) is the implementation of various techniques for increasing the amount of crude oil that can be extracted from an oil field. Enhanced oil recovery is also called tertiary recovery (as opposed to primary and secondary recovery).

According to the US Department of Energy, there are three primary techniques for EOR: thermal recovery, gas injection, and chemical injection. Sometimes the term quaternary recovery is used to refer to more advanced, speculative, EOR techniques. Using EOR, 30 to 60 percent, or more, of the reservoir’s original oil can be extracted, compared with 20 to 40 percent using primary and secondary recovery.

This report focuses on the global Enhanced Oil Recovery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.



The key players covered in this study

BP

Chevron

Exxon Mobil

Halliburton

Royal Dutch Shell

Schlumberger

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

PJSC Lukoil Oil Company

Praxair Technology

Petroleo Brasileiro

Cenovus Energy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Thermal Recovery Enhanced Oil Recovery

Gas Injection Enhanced Oil Recovery

Chemical Injection Enhanced Oil Recovery

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

