Flue Gas Analyzer Market is Projected To be Fueled By Rapid Technological Advancements by 2025

A flue gas analyzer is a type of analytical device that analyzes the awareness of emitted gas from stack or flue in the industrial application. The flue gas analyzers help measure the concentration of different gases efficiency, losses, poison index and excess air amount among others. It is very useful for industrial application. Thus, flue gas analyzers plays a significant role of emission monitoring systems. Besides, the flue gas analyzers are also used to measure the air quality monitoring in rooms and buildings. In last couple of years, this product has been significantly adopted in smart building application. Across the globe, growing demand of smart homes is anticipated to increase the usage of these products. This in turn is projected to increase the demand of flue gas analyzers in coming years. Furthermore, flue gas analyzers can provide information regarding ambient air monitoring and data logging. The flue gas analyzer can be used in various industrial application and small furnaces. Owing to increase in government rules and regulations for environmental safety, rapid industrialization and rise in health and safety concerns among health conscious population are the major factors to increase the demand for the global flue gas analyzers market. The market for flue gas analyzer is foreseen to be stable during the forecast period owing to implementation of flue gas analyzers in oil and gas industry across the globe. The global flue gas analyzers market is highly competitive and controlled by major players.

The global flue gas analyzers market is segmented on the basis of installation type, application, end use industry, and geography. Based on installation type, the global flue gas analyzers market has been segmented into two types which includes portable systems and inline systems. In coming years, portable systems segment is likely to grow at a high CAGR rate during the forecast period. On the basis of application, global flue gas analyzers market has been bifurcated into various types which includes industrial, residential and commercial. In 2016, industrial and commercial application segment hold the major share in application of flue gas analyzers market.

In addition, on the basis of end use industry, global flue gas analyzers market is fragmented into oil and gas, power generation and transmission, pharmaceutical, chemical, mining and food & beverages among others. Due to the increasing investment in the different process industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, others is expected to trigger the demand of this product. Across the globe, increase in demand of oil and gas industry and rapid industrialization have boosted the growth of flue gas analyzers market. However, increasing the price based competition and high production cost of flue gas analyzer is one of the most important restraining factor for the growth of flue gas analyzer market. The demand for shale gas production is high as it emits less carbon dioxide compared to other energy sources which includes oil and gas and mining among others. Therefore, growing application of shale gas production is boosting the demand of flue gas analyzers globally. Thus, flue gas analyzers manufacturers regularly maintain their systems to keep them operational at all times.

Geographically, the flue gas analyzers market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of revenue, in 2016, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the global flue gas analyzers market. In addition, Asia Pacific dominated the global flue gas analyzers market, accounting for major shares of the market in 2016. Moreover, the increase in the demand for flue gas analyzers in different application such as development in power generation and transmission plants and the rapid growth in urbanization and industrialization across the different part of Asia Pacific region is responsible to is the primary factor behind this region’s dominance. Asia Pacific is the most attractive and fastest growing market for flue gas analyzers as vendors are constantly expanding their business across various parts of Asia Pacific. North America is a significant flue gas analyzer market in the global flue gas analyzer market.

This report explores the major international industry players in detail. Major companies in the global flue gas analyzer market are ABB Group (Switzerland), AMETEK, Inc. (the U.S), Emerson (the U.S), Testo (Germany), Horiba (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Kane International Limited (the U.K), Siemens (Germany) and Teledyne Technologies (the U.S) among others.

