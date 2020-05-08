Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics Market Innovations, Technology Growth and Research 2019 to 2025
A cold chain or cool chain is a temperature-controlled supply chain. An unbroken cold chain is an uninterrupted series of refrigerated production, storage and distribution activities, along with associated equipment and logistics, which maintain a desired low-temperature range.
With a complete study of the growth opportunities for the companies across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, our industry research analysts have estimated that countries in the Americas will contribute to the highest growth of this market throughout the predicted period.
This report focuses on the global Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food and Beverage Cold Chain Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Americold Logistics
SSI SCHAEFER
Preferred Freezer Services
Burris Logistics
Kloosterboer
Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
DHL
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
BioStorage Technologies, Inc
Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc.
OOCL Logistics
JWD Group
CWT Limited
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
Best Cold Chain Co.
AIT
Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
ColdEX
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airways
Roadways
Seaways
Market segment by Application, split into
Food Industry
Beverage Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
