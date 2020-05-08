FORTIFIED WINE MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, SUPPLY, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2025

Fortified wine is considered to be a special wine that is fortified with the presence of additional alcohol that has been added to the base wine during the process of fermentation to bring the average alcohol content up to around seventeen to eighteen percent.

The vermouth segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market. Vermouth is favored by the consumers due to its low content of alcohol and it is comparatively healthy. Factors such as the increasing health consciousness and innovative content will contribute to the growth of the fortified wine market in this industry segment.

Europe which includes France Germany, Italy witnessed to capture the largest market share due to the rising consumption of fortified wine among the population. Asia Pacific region which includes China, India, and Japan showed a significant growth due to the presence of emerging economies like China and India. Moreover increase in the use of new technologies and continuous research and development among the manufacturers to innovate newer methods to produce fortified wine are the prime drivers of the global fortified wine market in all these regions.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the fortified wine market. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the growth of the organized retail sector in developed and developing economies. The number of supermarkets and hypermarkets is constantly increasing and this will in turn, boost the sales of fortified wine through this distribution channel.

The global Fortified Wine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fortified Wine market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Fortified Wine in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fortified Wine in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Fortified Wine market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fortified Wine market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

