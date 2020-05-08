Global Gene Synthesis Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Gene Synthesis Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The gene synthesis market is predicted to clock a whopping close to 28% CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The market gains from acceptance of gene synthesis as a powerful tool for molecular engineering studies. To this end, gene synthesis is aiding research in cancer biology, virology, biochemistry, and neuroscience among other interest areas of research. Furthermore, substantial efforts for gene synthesis studies are likely to continue to foster the gene synthesis market in the years ahead.

Gene synthesis refers to chemically synthesizing a strand of DNA base-by-base. Unlike DNA replication that occurs in cells or by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), gene synthesis does not require a template strand. Rather, gene synthesis involves the step-wise addition of nucleotides to a single-stranded molecule, which then serves as a template for creation of a complementary strand. Gene synthesis is the fundamental technology upon which the field of synthetic biology has been built.

Genescript is the largest supplier of Gene Synthesis, with a sales market share nearly 30% in 2017. That is to say, Genescript is the most popular Gene Synthesis in global, and with most of the Gene Synthesis market share in global. Again, top 5 players dominated 76% global gene synthesis market share of the whole market, with most of which were USA companies.

In 2018, the global Gene Synthesis market size was 230 million US$ and it is expected to reach 660 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 16.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Gene Synthesis status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gene Synthesis development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Genescript

GeneArt (Thermofischer)

IDT

DNA 2.0 (ATUM)

OriGene

BBI

Genewiz

Eurofins Genomics

Gene Oracle

SBS Genetech

Bio Basic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Below1000bp

1001-3000bp

3001-5000bp

Above5000bp

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Academic Research

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

