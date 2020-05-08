Global Hormonal Contraceptive Market Key Industry Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2018-2026

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Hormonal Contraceptive Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the global hormonal contraceptives market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment in the global hormonal contraceptives market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global hormonal contraceptives market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of features of different types of product types. Additionally, market related factors such as rise in prevalence PCOS, product launch, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Hormonal Contraceptives Market: Segmentation

Contraceptives can be defined as a drug or device that can prevent pregnancy. Contraceptives can be of various types such as hormonal and non-hormonal. Hormonal contraceptives are a type of contraceptives that act on the endocrine system for birth control. Demand for hormonal contraceptives market is rising owing to the increase in prevalence of women’s health-related problems such as PCOS and delayed child bearing.

Based on method, the global hormonal contraceptives market has been classified into oral contraceptives, transdermal patches, injectable contraceptives, intrauterine contraceptives, and vaginal rings. The oral contraceptives segment is expected to hold a significant share of the global market during the forecast period.

In terms of hormones, the global hormonal contraceptives market has been segregated into progestin only and combined hormones. The combined hormones segment is anticipated to dominate the market from 2018 to 2026.

Based on distribution channel, the global hormonal contraceptives market has been segmented into drug stores, gynecology/ fertility clinics, E-commerce, and others. The drug stores segment held a prominent share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2017.

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

In terms of geography, the global hormonal contraceptives market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been divided into major countries.

The report also profiles major players in the global hormonal contraceptives market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include ALLERGAN, Afaxys, Inc., Bayer AG, Agile Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., HLL Lifecare Limited, and Piramal Enterprises.

The global hormonal contraceptives market has been segmented as follows:

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Method

Oral Contraceptives

Transdermal Patches

Injectable Contraceptives

Intrauterine Contraceptives

Vaginal Rings

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Hormones

Progestin Only

Combined Hormones

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Distribution Channel

Drug Stores

Gynecology/ Fertility Clinics

E-commerce

Others

