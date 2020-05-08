Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Market Research Report 2019” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) – a high impact material displays features of remarkable clarity as well as light transmission. High gloss, along with impact resistance at low temperature are some other features of PETG, which expands its application base. Packaging, medical, and industrial are some key end users of PETG, all of which are in expanding mode. This will account for impressive growth of polyethylene terephthalate market in the years ahead.

For more info, get a Sample PDF with TOC: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2096604

According to the manufacturing process, PETG can be mainly divided into three categories: extruded grade PETG, injection molding grade PETG and blow molding grade PETG, of which each has been widely used in certain fields. In 2017, demand from Food & Beverage field accounted for the largest consumption share, which held 37.75% market.

Eastman has three manufacturing sites to produce PETG: USA plant mainly offers PETG to North America, UK plant caters for European PETG demands while Malaysia plant offers PETG primarily for Asian region. Besides, PETG major customers of SK Chemical come from Japan, China and so on.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, since competition intensifies gradually and more companies have intention to enter into the industry.

This report focuses on Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eastman

SK Chemical

Liaoyang Petrochemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2096604

Segment by Type

Extruded Grade

Injection Molding Grade

Blow Molding Grade

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Medical

Other

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in