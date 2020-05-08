Global Surgery Tables Market Key Manufacturers, Pricing, Suppliers and Forecast 2018-2026

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Surgery Tables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Surgery tables are designed to provide a safe way of positioning patients for surgery. They are divided into four sections that support major body parts such as the head, back, seat, and leg. The global surgery tables market is expanding at a significant pace due to factors such as new technological advances in modern surgery tables, increasing government investment in health care infrastructure, and integration of hybrid operating rooms in existing hospitals.

The global surgery tables market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on type, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.

Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global surgery tables market.

Global Surgery Tables Market: Key Segments

In terms of type, the global surgery tables market has been segmented into powered and non-powered. Based on application, the global surgery tables market has been classified into general surgery tables, orthopedic tables, imaging tables, and others. In terms of end-user, the global surgery tables market has been categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Surgery Tables Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global surgery tables market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions in the respective regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Colombia, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also provides the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, devices portfolios, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the global surgery tables market include Stryker, STERIS plc, Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Mizuho OSI, Getinge AB, Surgical Tables Inc., AMTAI Medical Equipment, Inc., BARRFAB, and Merivaara Corp.

The global surgery tables market has been segmented as follows:

Global Surgery Tables Market, by Type

Powered

Non-powered

Global Surgery Tables Market, by Application

General Surgery Tables

Orthopedic Tables

Imaging Tables

Others

Global Surgery Tables Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

