In-Car Infotainment Market Analysis, Business Outlook, Competitive Strategies Forecast 2023

In-Car Infotainment (ICI) systems refer to assisting the driver with information, entertainment, and communication. Equipped with advanced technology like sensors, GPS, and the internet these systems feature automotive navigation systems, and automatic climate control systems as well. Delivering all this while keeping the passengers ‘safety in mind, these systems perform various tasks for drivers in a hands-free mode.

Obeying voice commands, these systems even enable phone calling, listening to incoming and sending outgoing SMS text messages, and accessing Internet-enabled or smartphone-enabled content such as traffic conditions, sports scores, and weather forecasts. Offering many such convenient features, In-Car Infotainment systems are becoming more and more popular among consumers. Led by the popularity, the market of these systems is ever increasing.

Acknowledging the impressive growth records, the global ICI Market perceives, Market Research Future (MRFR) recently published a study report giving out the complete market forecast till 2022. In its analysis, MRFR asserts that the global In-Car Infotainment market will grow exponentially, registering a moderate CAGR during the review period (2016 – 2022).

Key Players:

Fervent key players, including, Ford Motor (US), Volkswagen Group (Germany), General Motors Company (US), Denso Corporation (Japan), Harman International Industries (US), Fujitsu Ten Limited (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Visteon Corporation (US), BMW (Germany), and Delphi Automotive (UK) are leading the In-Car infotainment market. Profiling them in its analysis MRFR finds out the strategies keeping them at the forefront of the market competition.

Over the past couple of years, demand for the luxury cars is augmenting and so has risen the demand for In-Car Infotainment systems. Its increased popularity has encouraged the car makers to include the system in their economy models as well. Thus, once limited to luxury cars only, In-Car Infotainment has now become mainstream, occupying the place in most of the mid-range cars. The proliferation of smartphones and the uptake of cloud technology has led to furthering the adoption of in-car infotainment systems.

Furthermore, featuring high-performance interfaces, such as control units, human machine interfaces (HMI), and operating controls, infotainment can integrate with other systems as well which is one of the primary factors, influencing the market growth. Improving economic conditions across the globe are fostering the market growth, enabling access to the quality life & improved purchasing power. Seminal efforts &investments, transpired into the development of technology, are paying off well, bringing innovations and driving the market growth.

The Automotive infotainment systems are quite expensive. OEMs are striving to figure out a sustainable business model to enable higher adoption rates. There is a greater preference for open source platforms, with Linux and Android generating quite a bit of interest. Safety and Infotainment are Converging: But safety is the more important purchasing priority for the customer.

On the other hand, a typical consumers genre prefer the usage of smartphones that cost much lesser than infotainment systems while driving, which is ensuing in a lesser demand for infotainment systems. Also, lack of seamless connectivity coupled with the complexities of in-car infotainment devices is challenging the players operating in the industry.

The Automotive infotainment market growth will lead to the increased adoption of media-oriented systems transport technology to simplify system upgrades and prolong the lifecycle of embedded infotainment. The need for high-definition video decoding and advanced navigation systems will encourage the vendors to design more powerful automotive grade infotainment processors, which will create the need for a flexible and powerful communication backbone. Resultantly, this will increase the adoption of media-oriented systems transport network technology in-car infotainment. Several automobile manufacturers such as BMW and Ford have already started adopting and implementing media oriented systems transport technology in their automobiles.

Global In-Car infotainment Market – Competitive Analysis

Well-established players having a strong presence in the international and regional market adorn the global In-Car infotainment market as highly competitive and fragmented. At present, Key players operating in the market of automotive infotainment are fervent to invest heavily on NMACS (Networking, Mobility, Analytics, Cloud, and Security) which is bound to transform the consumer and business landscape in the future.

All players are fiercely competing to gain a substantial market share. Manufacturers are working upon enhancing and delivering end-to-end connected vehicle solutions. Matured players incorporate collaboration, acquisition, partnership, product & technology launch, and expansion, to gain competitive advantage and to stay abreast in this market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

May 10, 2018 – Technology giants Intel & Google collaborating with automobile giant Volvo Cars introduced the latest Android (P) OS (Operating System), running Google applications that Intel will be powering – Volvo’s next-gen in-car infotainment systems at the Google I/O conference, held on May 10, 2018.

Offering advanced features like access to the Android app ecosystem, voice recognition via Google Assistant, and the ability to use Google Maps, the new infotainment system rules off the necessity to get connected to the smartphones via Android Auto.

Global In-Car infotainment Market – Segments

In-Car Infotainment Market can be segmented into 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

By Components: Hardware (Display Units, Audio Units) & Software

By Vehicle Type: Passenger cars, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs), and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs) among others.

By Connectivity: V2V, Mobile, and Voice control among others.

By Installation: OEM and Aftermarket.

Segment – Hardware Component, leads the market with the largest share and is expected to retain the dominance further during the forecast period.

Segment – OEM Installation, accounting for a substantial rate of CAGR presages a powerful growth during 2017-2022.

In-Car infotainment Market – Regional Analysis

Globally, Europe accounts for the leading market for In-Car infotainment, accounting for the highest market share. Growing with the well-established automotive industry coupled with the presence of numerous matured manufacturers in the region the Europe market is expected to continue with its dominance in the global market during the forecast period. Also, resurging economy provides impetus to the market growth by enhancing consumers’ purchasing power and spending on luxury cars further.

North America stands the second largest market for the In-Car infotainment, owing to the spurting automotive industry in the region. Besides, advancements and wide uptake of technology in the region coupled with the market proliferation of the infotainment systems contribute to the regional market growth. Continuing with the same growth trends the region is expected to gain momentous accruals during the forecast period.

Whereas the Asia Pacific region accounts for the substantial market share, emerging as the fastest growing market in the Global In-Car infotainment Market. Owing to the growing markets in some of the APAC countries like India, Japan, China, Korea and Australia, backed by the increasing demand for these systems, the region is expected to register a phenomenal growth rate during the review period.

