M2M Services Market – Future on Recent Innovation 2025 | AT&T, Deutsche Telekom AG, Gemalto NV, PTC, Ericsson AB

The global M2M services market is featured by the dominance of some of the large telecom companies that have global presence, says a recent market publication by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some of the prominent names in the global M2M services market are AT&T, Deutsche Telekom AG, Gemalto NV, PTC, Ericsson AB, EE Limited, Sprint.com, Aeris Communications Inc., PTC, Verizon Wireless, and Oracle.

Keen players in the market are investing heavily in research and development to acquire advanced communication technologies and are resorting to collaborations and partnerships for expanding their outreach. Key players in the market are also seen to tap into opportunities in emerging markets after the revival of the economy post the economic slump of 2008.

As per a report by TMR, the global M2M services market is likely to expand at a phenomenal 27.2% CAGR for the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. At this pace, the market is likely to attain a value of US$83,616.1 mn by the end of the forecast period in 2025 from its evaluated worth of US$9,695.1 mn in 2016.

The segments of the global M2M services market depending upon organization size are large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Of the two, large enterprises held the leading share in 2016 and accounted for the leading revenue contribution to the global M2M services market.

On the basis of industry vertical, consumer electronics led the market in 2016 vis-à-vis revenue. However, the manufacturing segment is expected to display the leading CAGR over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025.

Geography-wise, North America tops amongst other key regional segments in the global M2M services market. Early adoption of new technology generally and the region being home to some of the leading telecom companies are key factors for the supremacy of North America.

Improved Internet Connectivity Ramps M2M Services Demand

The key growth drivers of the global M2M services market include expanded fiber optic cable networks and improved Internet connectivity. M2M communication is carried out over mobile networks that use fiber optic cables for transfer of large amount of data. With significant improvement in Internet connectivity and connection speed over the last couple of years, M2M service providers have the capability to offer advanced and integrated telecom solutions to industrial consumers. Moreover, cloud solutions provided by M2M service providers can be used over a number of a devices and can help transfer large amount of data.

Apart from this, significant drop in operational costs involved with M2M services due to improved wireless connectivity speed are adding the growth of M2M services market.

Huge investments by telecom companies for development of fiber optic networks is also fuelling growth of M2M services market. For example, India based Reliance Industries’ telecom venture Reliance Jio involves hefty investments in fiber optic network. Launched in June 2017, fiber cable network of Reliance Jio has a total length of 25,000 kilometers that connects countries in Asia, Europe, and Africa. Another example of investment in fiber optic network is Google’s 9,000 kilometer long fiber optic cable that connects the U.S. and Japan.