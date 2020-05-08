Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market is Set to Witness an Uptick During 2017 – 2025 | Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Square Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Co. L.P.

The global market for mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) is gaining significant impetus, thanks to the increasing preference for cashless transactions among people across the world. With the low total cost of ownership (TCO) and the ease of use mPOS solutions offer, owing to mobility, the market is anticipated to remain witnessing high growth over the next few years.

According to Transparency Market Research (TMR), the worldwide mPOS market, which is expected to attain a value of US$4.21 bn by 2017, will expand further at a remarkable CAGR of 35.40% between 2017 and 2025, reaching US$47.7 bn by the end of 2025.

Card Reader Accessories to Remain Most Valued Products

The global market for mPOS is broadly evaluated on the basis of the type of solution, technology, and end user. Based on the type of solution, the market is classified into integrated card reader solutions and card reader accessories. The demand for card reader accessories has been increasing at a higher growth rate than integrated card reader solutions. Researchers anticipate the scenario to remain so over the next few years, owing to the low cost of these accessories, which makes them affordable for small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) and micro merchants.

By technology, the market is bifurcated into hybrid technology solutions, EMV chip and pin, near field communication (NFC), chip and sign, magnetic stripes, and biometrics. NFC, EMV chip and pin, and hybrid technology solutions are the most preferred technologies in this market at present. Over the coming years, these technologies will remain in high demand. Restaurant, healthcare, hospitality, government, retail, entertainment, warehouse/distribution, transportation, and consumer utility services have surfaced as the key end users of mPOS solution. Owing to the significant expansion, the retail segment has been reporting a greater demand for mPOS systems than other end users and the trend is predicted to continue over the forthcoming years.

Europe to Maintain Lead

On the geographical front, the global market for mPOS is spread across the Middle East and Africa, South America, Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific. With a share of 34%, Europe led the global market in 2016. The significant proliferation of cloud computing has influenced the European market considerably over the last few years. Even in the near future, the Europe market for mPOS is expected to maintain its lead over the entire market, thanks to augmenting focus of mPOS solution vendors on merchant-related services and the increasing trend of internet of things (IoT) in this region. Apart from this, the escalating uptake of mPOS systems in European banks, in a bid to offer a lesser fee on transactions to customers, is also projected to aid the Europe market substantially over the next few years.

Among other regional market for mPOS, North America and Asia Pacific are anticipated to witness healthy growth in the years to come. While the presence of established players in a large number is boosting the North America mPOS market, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to gain considerably from the strengthening of the economic condition of various Asian countries, such as China, India, Indonesia, and Japan over the forthcoming years. Various social factors, such as favorable demographic profiles, consumer confidence, and urbanization trends are also expected to propel the Asia Pacific mPOS market in the near future.