Modacrylic Fiber Market Current And Projected Size In Terms Of Volume And Value 2024

Modacrylic fiber is a flame-resistant, synthetic copolymer synthesized from acrylonitrile and other polymers, in tow and staple form. These copolymer fibers are strong, soft, resilient, and dimensionally stable. They are commercially used for various applications such as apparel linings, paint-roller covers, scatter rugs, carpets, work clothing, and as hair in wigs. Modacrylic fibers are widely employed in high-performance protective clothing such as firefighting turnout gear owing to their high degree of flame resistance. They can be molded, stretched, and embossed into special shapes, due to their low softening temperatures. Furthermore, they are commonly utilized in protective clothing, upholstery, drapery, bedding, and carpet industries. The combination of flame retardancy and low density is also useful in furnishings, draperies, and outdoor fabrics.

Modacrylic fibers are also used by technical fabric producers to obtain protective blends in order to manufacture PPE as well as toupees, fleece-type fabric, faux fur fabric, and wigs. Their heat-resistant nature makes them suitable material for toupees and wigs, enabling easy heat styling without damage. Other uses of modacrylics include paint rollers, industrial fabrics, stuffed toys, and filters.

Rising demand for modacrylic fibers is largely attributable to the growing need for hair fiber applications and protective apparel. Increasing standardization and industrialization are also expected to escalate the requirement for protective apparel to ensure the safety of employees. On account of changing lifestyles and rising demand for hair wigs and hair extensions, modacrylic fiber is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. However, volatile raw material prices are anticipated to cause a hindrance during the forecast period. Moreover, the presence of substitutes such as nylon and rayon is estimated to further impede the development of the modacrylic fiber market during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the global modacrylic fiber market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Because of the rapid expansion of various industries in China, India, and Japan; the market in Asia Pacific is projected to advance during the forecast period. As a result of the increasing governmental regulations and stringent rules, the usage of fire-resistant materials in industrial and household applications and subsequently the demand for modacrylic fibers is predicted to grow significantly in Europe and North America. Europe is anticipated to dominate the market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The modacrylic fiber market in Latin America is likely to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period, in consequence of the upsurge in end-use industries in the region.

The global modacrylic fiber market is slightly consolidated. Key players operating in this market include KANEKA CORPORATION, Fushun Rayva Fibre Co., Ltd., Fushun Huifu Fire Resistant Fibre Company Limited, and Tianjin GT New Material Technology Company Limited.

