Multiwall Carbon Nanotube (MWCNT) Market Development, Key Opportunity and Analysis of Leading Players to 2025

Numerous industries in need of advanced materials utilize the dispersibility of multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNT) contributing the growing size of the market. Key applications areas of this carbon nanotubes with special characteristics include electronics and semiconductor, batteries and capacitors, aerospace and defense, and medical.

Numerous industries in need of advanced materials utilize the dispersibility of multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNT) contributing the growing size of the market. Key applications areas of this carbon nanotubes with special characteristics include electronics and semiconductor, batteries and capacitors, aerospace and defense, and medical. Targeted drug delivery and shape-memory polymers might hold vast latent opportunities, especially in regions of North America and Europe.

Multi-wall carbon nanotubes are the largest product segment, accounting for more than 92% share of the global carbon nanotubes market in 2015. Multi-wall carbon nanotubes consist of multiple layers of graphite/carbon that are superimposed and rolled one over the other to form a cylindrical and tubular structure.

However, a number of issues, including high costs, inconsistent quality across the supply chain, dispersion and compatibility with matrix materials, and toxicology still need to be addressed. Once these issues are resolved, growth in global CNTs demand is expected to accelerate in the next five years.

Global Multiwall Carbon Nanotube (MWCNT) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Multiwall Carbon Nanotube (MWCNT).

This report researches the worldwide Multiwall Carbon Nanotube (MWCNT) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Multiwall Carbon Nanotube (MWCNT) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Multiwall Carbon Nanotube (MWCNT) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Multiwall Carbon Nanotube (MWCNT) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Unidym

Nanocyl

Cnano

SouthWest NanoTechnologies

canatu

nanointegris

Toray

Shenzhen Nanotech Port Co. Ltd

Foxconn

Hanao Co., Ltd



Multiwall Carbon Nanotube (MWCNT) Breakdown Data by Type

Two Decks

More than Two Decks



Multiwall Carbon Nanotube (MWCNT) Breakdown Data by Application

Electronics & Semiconductors

Advanced Materials

Chemical & Polymers

Batteries & Capacitors

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Medical

Others

Multiwall Carbon Nanotube (MWCNT) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Multiwall Carbon Nanotube (MWCNT) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Multiwall Carbon Nanotube (MWCNT) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

