Narrowband IoT Market To Progress at Exceptional 33.12% CAGR

Global Narrowband IoT Market: Snapshot

Narrowband IoT offers advantages such as reduced cost and reduced power consumption for an increased coverage area which is primarily boosting the adoption of emerging narrowband IoT technology. Being a newly released cellular narrowband offering from 3rd Generation Partnership Project, Narrowband IoT makes municipal applications such as street lighting, utility metering, toll road charges, and smart parking more efficient and effective.

Narrowband IoT can be deployed across several frequency bands using a bandwidth of 200 kHz to provide better indoor coverage as compared to GSM. Some other advantages of narrowband IoT include battery life of more than 10 years, high level of security, and compatibility with existing cellular infrastructure and low cost device.

As per estimates of a report by Transparency Market Research, the global narrowband IoT market will be valued at US$1052.69 mn by the end of 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 33.12% between 2017 and 2025.

In terms of component, the narrowband IoT market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is further sub-divided into module and others. Of them, the hardware segment accounts for a key share vis-à-vis revenue in the global narrowband IoT market. This is mainly because of the rising adoption of narrowband IoT technology across several industry verticals. However, services segment is anticipated to surpass in terms of growth rate over the forecast period.

By application, the narrowband IoT market is segmented into smart metering, alarms and event detectors, smart bins, asset tracking, smart parking, and others. The segment of others comprise smart bicycles, smart agriculture, smart wearable, logistics and container tracking, smart kids monitoring solutions, engineering truck predictive maintenance solution, pollution monitoring etc.

Amongst them, smart metering holds the leading share in the global narrowband IoT market. This is mainly because of rising adoption of smart meters as they offer a host of advantages. Smart meters, for instance, can reduce cost incurred due to changing meter batteries and manual meter reading. On the other hand, smart bins is anticipated to display the leading growth rate over the forecast period. Other application areas such as asset tracking and alarms and event detectors hold moderate shares as consumers are increasingly spending substantial amount on home automation systems for safety and security considerations.

The segments of the narrowband IoT market based on end-use industry are healthcare, energy and utility, agriculture, retail, transportation and logistics, smart cities, and others.

The report divides the global narrowband IoT market into the geographic regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Europe is one of the key contributor to the overall market as the region is home to some of the key industry players and early adoption of narrowband IoT technology in the region.

Asia Pacific accounts for the second-leading market share in the global market for narrowband IoT. The regional market is expected to expand at a phenomenal 34.28% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. The growth of Asia Pacific market is mainly because of significant investments for development of smart cities.

Key players operating in the global narrowband IoT market profiled in this report are Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Ericsson Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless, Deutsche Telekom, China Unicom, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Vodafone Group plc, u-blox, ZTWE Corporation, SEQUANS Communications SA, Intel Corporation, China Telecom, and Etisalat Corporation.