Pea Starch Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2026

Market Outlook

The changing ways of life and dietary patterns, along with the rise in the demand for convenience food, due to sedentary lifestyle as well as an increase in the number of working women has increased the demand for the processed food across the world. Increase in processed food has led to an increase in the demand for the gelling as well as stabilizing agents. The gelling agents and stabilizers use to obtain proper texture as well as the integrity of the food products. Pea Starch is one of the popular gelling and stabilizing agents in the food industry. Pea starch is extracted from the powder which obtained as a by-product after the extraction of the pea protein. Pea contains about 40% of pea starch and has no taste or a specific color. Pea starch contains a high content of the amylose which empowers the pea starch with its strong gelling properties. Pea starch is considered as one of the best ingredients for the food products which are to have and short and elastic structure. The demand for pea starch is growing across owing to its versatile application in food, pharma, and animal feed industry.

Increasing Demand for Pea Starch due to its Multiple Application in the Food Industry.

There is an increase in the demand for the processed food products from across the world since last few decades. The growing application of pea starch as a gelling agent and stabilizing agent is one of the primary drivers for the market. The other benefits of pea starch such as the nutritional content, lower calorie content, lactose, and gluten free formulation are some of the secondary drivers for use of the pea starch in food ingredients. Pea starch is used to improve the mouth feel and texture of various meat products like poultry roles, hams, high yield pork, pates, etc. Pea starch is also used to stabilize the various canned food products like sausages. Pea starch gives a higher thickness as well as textures to various soups and sauces and thus is used in many ready to use soups and starch noodles. Pea starch provides the stability to the various bakery and confectionary products like fruit fillings, breakfast cereals, baked snacks, and soft candies. Pea starch is has a great application in dairy processing like cream custard and chocolate mousse for its superior gelling properties. The pea starch is also utilized in pharmaceuticals, animal feed as well as textile industries. With the increasing application and growing demand, the pea starch market is expected to increase positively in the terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Global Pea Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of function, the global Pea Starch market has been segmented as-

Stabilizing agent

Gelling Agent

Texturing Agent

On the basis of End Use, the global Pea Starch market has been segmented as-

Food Industry Meat Products Canned Food Soups and Sauces Bakery and Confectionaries Dairy Products

Pharmaceutical industry

Animal Feed

Others

Global Pea Starch Market: Key Players

The global pea starch market is growing, some of the key players in the market include DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Emfood Trading BV, American Key Food Products, AM Nutrition, Roquette America, Inc., Emsland Group, Vestkron Milling, COSUCRA, Axiom Foods Inc. and others. More companies are taking interest to invest in the pea starch market.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Pea Starch has a large application in various industries and hence have an increasing demand across the globe. Many of the key players are investing in the R&D department in order to develop the innovative pea starch products and increase their market presence. With increasing ‘Health and Wellness’ as well as ‘Go Natural and Organic’ trend, manufacturers are trying to introduce a healthier product in order to increase sales in the market. With the increasing demand, the opportunities for market participants in the market for pea starch are to increase.

Global Pea Starch Market: Regional Outlook

The global pea starch market can be regionally segmented as Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are currently supposed to be the key regions in the global pea starch market and are expected to grow during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is expected to show rapid growth in demand owing to raise the demand for processed food from India, China, and Japan.