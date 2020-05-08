Premature Rupture of Membranes Testing Market Growth Impact and Demand by Regions

The premature rupture of membranes (PROM) is a condition that occurs in pregnancy. It is defined as the breakage of the amniotic sac, which generally takes place one or two hours before the onset of contractions or labor. The early breakage of the membrane, i.e. before 37 weeks of gestation, can lead to inevitable abortion. Additionally, if the rupture of the amniotic sac resulting in fluid leakage is not detected on time, infections or other complications many occur in the fetus or the mother. Leakage or a sudden discharge of fluid from the vagina is the only symptom of PROM. The exact cause of PROM is largely unknown. However, researchers believe that bacterial production in the lower genital tract that travels to the membrane can lead to a leak.

Based on test, the global premature rupture of membranes testing market can be classified into nitrazine/pH test, ferning test, amnisure test, and others. The amnisure test segment is projected to account for a significant share of the market in the near future, as it provides accurate results within a short time and does not require any speculum examination. In terms of end-user, the global premature rupture of membranes testing market can be categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The hospital segment is expected to constitute a considerable share of the market during the forecast period, because the diagnosis of PROM is critical at any point during pregnancy, and hospitals can provide proper treatment due to the availability of all types of health care facilities under one roof.

Rise in the incidence of pre- and post-natal complications is anticipated to drive the global premature rupture of membranes testing market. Moreover, the premature rupture of membranes is responsible for about 30% of premature deliveries and can lead to several health problems for the baby such as vision problems, hearing loss, etc.. Therefore, the demand for premature rupture of membranes testing is anticipated to be high during the forecast period. However, some tests provide inaccurate results, and a false positive diagnosis can lead to unnecessary hospitalization. This is estimated to hamper the market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global premature rupture of membranes testing market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market. The region is projected to account for a significant share of the global premature rupture of membranes testing market during the forecast period, due to an increase in the number of preterm births. Moreover, many independent studies have revealed that nearly 10% of babies born in the U.S. are born prematurely, and the rate is increasing. In Europe, complications related to preterm birth is one the leading causes of death among children below five years of age. According to a WHO report, in 2013, one million deaths were reported in Europe. This high death rate is one of the factors that drive the market in Europe.

Launch of new, technologically advanced test kits by key players in the market and increase in penetration of testing procedures are projected to drive the market in Asia Pacific. Rise in the prevalence of preterm births, availability of advanced testing, improved health care infrastructure, and concerns of expectant mothers about the health of their babies are some factors that are likely to propel the premature rupture of membranes testing market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global premature rupture of membranes testing market include Qiagen, Hologic Inc, Sera Prognostics, NX Prenatal Inc, Laboratorios Rubió, S.A., IQ Products, and Abbott.