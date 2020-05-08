Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market by Regions,Types And Analysis Of Trends to 2017-2025

A vaccine is a biological product which gives active acquired immunity to a particular disease.Vaccines have always been considered as a less profitable business described by high entrance hurdles. Stringent regulatory standards combined with significant fixed costs, and production & development related complications, have partial competition between vaccine producers. Moreover, these complications have restricted invention to a great extent. In the past, companies operating in the vaccines market were only focused on the development of preventive vaccines against contagious diseases.

Current developments in biomanufacturing and biotechnology have resulted in the growth of innovative technologies that are competent of addressing the problems related with the manufacture of vaccines. The beginning of therapeutic vaccines has paved way for vaccines to be manufactured for a range of degenerative and chronic diseases. This has resulted in the entry of several emerging and established investors in this field. In addition, the trend of subcontracting has developed significantly in the biopharmaceuticals manufacturing. Large and small business’ stakeholders are focusing on subcontracting their products due to the complexities involved in the manufacturing and development of vaccines. Factors such as decreased time to market, cost benefits in infrastructure, and operational benefits are the major factors driving the growth of the global vaccine contract manufacturing market.

The development of vaccines involves specified resources and supervised technology platforms, which are becoming progressively problematic to start in-house. Big pharmaceutical companies carry out most of these procedures in-house and are entering into long-term collaboration with reliable contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). On the other hand, emerging and smaller players are subcontracting a comparatively larger share of their scientific and commercial development processes to contract manufacturing partners. CMOs are increasing their service ranges to deliver end-to-end facilities to sponsors and clients in order to strengthen their existence in the market. Advancements in technology, including the introduction of new expression systems such as GPEx and EB66 cell lines and cell culture media platforms, are major drivers of the market growth. Disposable/single-use technologies are becoming popular among contract manufacturers.

The global market for vaccine contract manufacturing is segmented into service type, vaccine type, product type, and region. Based on service type, the global market is segmented into fill/finish and bulk product. In terms of vaccine type, the market is divided into synthetic vaccines, toxoid vaccines, recombinant vector vaccines, inactivated vaccines, conjugate vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, and subunit vaccines. Based on product type, the market is categorized into single vaccines and combined vaccines. The single vaccines segment is further classified into tuberculosis, polio, tetanus, chickenpox, smallpox, influenza virus, Ebola virus, and others.

Geographically, the global vaccine contract manufacturing market is distributed over North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the global market due to the presence of a large number of contract manufacturing organizations. About 41 CMOs are present in different locations in the U.S. Europe is the second largest market for vaccine contract manufacturing with about 20 CMOs located in the U.K., France, and Germany. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to rapidly developing economies such as China and India.

Key market players operating in the global vaccine contract manufacturing market includes Minneapolis Medical Research Foundation (MMRF), Thomas Jefferson University, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Emergent BioSolutions, BioMark, Goodwin Biotechnology, Inc., Bavarian Nordic A/S, Soligenix Inc., and Catalent Biologics.

