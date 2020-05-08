Vehicle Scanner Market – A Comprehensive Evaluation Of The Market | Key Players – IRD, Gatekeeper Security, Leidos, UVIScan, and SecuScan

An automotive scanner is an electronic tool that is used to interact with, diagnose and, sometimes, reprogram vehicle control modules. Different types of scanners, such as portable and fixed, help in sensing, illuminating, scanning, imaging, and processing of the vehicle. Vehicle scanners are useful for the on board diagnostics in vehicles. There are various types of vehicle scanner available which is primarily due to the presence of numerous manufacturer for the vehicle scanner.

Buyers demand vehicles integrated with more safety features and more user-friendly functionalities. Consequently, vehicle manufacturers/ OEMs are focusing on providing more user-friendly systems possessing advanced technology features. Moreover, increased focus on security and safety norms by organizing bodies and governments of various countries coupled with infrastructure development are prominent factors that boost the use of vehicle scanner systems. Additionally, consistent rise in acts of terrorism worldwide has fueled the demand for high safety and security systems across the globe. Concerned bodies and governments are installing under vehicle scanners and overhead X-ray systems for full vehicle body scanning in order to ensure security and safety.

The global vehicle scanner market can be segmented based on technology, scanner type, application, structure, and region.

Based on technology, the global vehicle scanner market can be classified into sensing, illuminating, imaging, processing, scanning, and others.

In terms of scanner type, the vehicle scanner market can be divided into fixed scanner and portable scanner. High efficiency and advanced features drive the portable scanner segment of the market. Ease of handling of portable scanners further drive the portable scanner segment.

Key players operating in the market for vehicle scanner market include IRD, Gatekeeper Security, Leidos, UVIScan, and SecuScan. At the global level, these players have highly robust supply chain networks. Diverse product portfolios of these players lead to consolidation of their share in the global market. Furthermore, key strategies for expansion and recent developments in the products by these players further strengthen their position in the market. Companies are emphasizing on new product developments, collaborations, and contracts & agreements. In April 2018, SecureOne International BV, the parent company of UVIScan, acquired the brand PlateCatcher and activities from Topguard/Heras Group and expanded its offerings in the vehicle scanner market.

