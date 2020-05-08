WATER BOTTLE MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, SUPPLY, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2025
A water bottle is a container that is used to hold water, liquids or other beverages for consumption. The use of a water bottle allows an individual to transport beverage from one place to another. A water bottle is usually made of plastic, glass, or metal. Water bottles are available in different shapes, colors and sizes.
Based on the type of material used to manufacture reusable water bottles, the market has been segmented into plastic, metal, silicone, and glass. Of these, the plastic water bottle is presently the leading segment owing to its wide availability, differentiating features, and low cost. Trailing the segment of plastic water bottles is the segment of metal bottles. With features of durability, easy availability in insulated varieties, metal bottles help keep water hot or cold for longer periods of time, and availability of several metal varieties for making metal bottles work in their favor. By 2025, the segment of metal water bottles is expected to experience a higher growth rate.
Water bottles market is competitive and fragmented with a small number of large global firm, and thousands of smaller local companies, the concentration of this market is low. Some of the key vendors operating in the USA reusable water bottle market are Thermos LLC, PMI, Lock&Lock, Contigo, Tupperware, Klean Kanteen, Camelbak and Nalgene.
The global Water Bottle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Water Bottle market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Water Bottle in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Water Bottle in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Water Bottle market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Water Bottle market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Thermos
PMI
Lock & Lock
Tupperware
CamelBak
Zojirushi
Ignite USA
SIGG
Tiger
Klean Kanteen
Fuguang
Shinetime
SIBAO
Powcan
Shanghai Solid
WAYA
Nanlong
Nalgene
Kinco
Heenoor
Hydro Flask
Peacock
Skater
Polar Bottle
Market size by Product
Plastic Bottles
Metal Bottles
Ceramic Bottles
Glass Bottles
Market size by End User
Travel
Sports
Leisure
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Central & South America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…..
