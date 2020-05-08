WATER BOTTLE MARKET 2019: GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALE, SUPPLY, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2025

A water bottle is a container that is used to hold water, liquids or other beverages for consumption. The use of a water bottle allows an individual to transport beverage from one place to another. A water bottle is usually made of plastic, glass, or metal. Water bottles are available in different shapes, colors and sizes.

Based on the type of material used to manufacture reusable water bottles, the market has been segmented into plastic, metal, silicone, and glass. Of these, the plastic water bottle is presently the leading segment owing to its wide availability, differentiating features, and low cost. Trailing the segment of plastic water bottles is the segment of metal bottles. With features of durability, easy availability in insulated varieties, metal bottles help keep water hot or cold for longer periods of time, and availability of several metal varieties for making metal bottles work in their favor. By 2025, the segment of metal water bottles is expected to experience a higher growth rate.

Water bottles market is competitive and fragmented with a small number of large global firm, and thousands of smaller local companies, the concentration of this market is low. Some of the key vendors operating in the USA reusable water bottle market are Thermos LLC, PMI, Lock&Lock, Contigo, Tupperware, Klean Kanteen, Camelbak and Nalgene.

The global Water Bottle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Water Bottle market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Water Bottle in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Water Bottle in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Water Bottle market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Water Bottle market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Thermos

PMI

Lock & Lock

Tupperware

CamelBak

Zojirushi

Ignite USA

SIGG

Tiger

Klean Kanteen

Fuguang

Shinetime

SIBAO

Powcan

Shanghai Solid

WAYA

Nanlong

Nalgene

Kinco

Heenoor

Hydro Flask

Peacock

Skater

Polar Bottle

Market size by Product

Plastic Bottles

Metal Bottles

Ceramic Bottles

Glass Bottles

Market size by End User

Travel

Sports

Leisure

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

