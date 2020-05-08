Water Purifier Market 2019: Global Segments, Industry Growth, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast To 2025

The global water purifier market is estimated to register 9.50% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2025) owing to the escalating issues of contamination, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR).Water purifiers are referred to as equipment which helps to remove suspended solids, biological contaminants, harmful gases & chemicals, bacteria, toxins, fungi and other impurities from contaminated water and makes it safe for drinking. Water purifiers are majorly used in the developed regions, while rural areas and semi urban areas still remain untapped.Water purifiers has become a primary necessity for the urban consumers in the developing economies owing to the increased level of water pollution.

Global Water Purifier Market: Segmental Analysis

The global water purifier market has been segmented on the basis of product, end-user, and region.

By mode of product, the global water purifier market has been segmented into UV water purifier, RO water purifier, and activated carbon filters. Among these, the RO segment is estimated to hold the major market share with 54% and is predicted to remain highly attractive owing to the high adoption of RO both in residential as well as in commercial sectors.Moreover, with the increasing level of water pollution along with rapid urbanization & industrialization, the segment is likely to flourish.

By mode of end-users, the global water purifier market has been segmented intoresidential and commercial. Among these, the residential segment is considered to occupy the major share with a market value of USD 30,977.8 million in 2017. The growth is attributed to the rapid urbanization, increasing population, and deteriorating water quality across the globe.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating the global water purifier market include 3M, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ENMETEC GmbH, EcoWater Systems LLC, Pentair plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Culligan, BWT AG, Panasonic Corporation, Livpure Pvt. Ltd., Carrier Midea India, KENT RO Systems Ltd., Ningbo Lamo Drinking Water Equipment Co. Ltd., COWAY CO. LTD, Eureka Forbes, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Equipment Co. Ltd.,Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and A. O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

With the increased incidence of waterborne diseases, rising level of disposable income, industrial development resulting in water pollution, and growing health concern are some of the primary factors stimulating the market growth during the assessment period. contamination of fresh water streams and shortage of fresh water has resulted in a massive scarcity of drinking water. Owing to the below-standard water recycling process, issues related to contamination has escalated especially in the third world countries.This is considered to be a major factor contributing to the market growth during the assessment period.Contamination also causes diseases such as typhoid, cholera, and pneumonia. In order to reduce the toll of such diseases, the water purifier market is predicted to propel.With the growing awareness among the consumers and advent of advanced water purification technology, the global water purifier market is considered to flourish.Moreover, the augmenting adoption among households due to rising disposable income coupled with the performance efficiency provided by RO water purifiers is predicted to foster the market growth. Also, the launch of innovative, UV-based portable water purifiers is driving the global market during the review period.

On the flip side, rising demand for packaged drinking water is considered one of the major concerns limiting the market growth to a certain extent. Moreover, low market penetration in the rural areas is another major challengefaced by the players owing to the lack of awareness towards sanitation and health.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the water purifier market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, The Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Among these, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to remain highly lucrative in the coming years owing to the rising standard of living, rapid urbanization, and increased per capita income. Asia Pacific occupied nearly 40% share of the global water purification market in 2017. Moreover, with the presence of regions namely India and China, the market is likely to flourish. Besides, the presence of a large consumer pool, market players are targeting these two economies for capturing a greater share of the market.

The North American region is considered to occupy the second position during the appraisal period as the region offer significant opportunities to the market players. The demand for water purifier has increased in this region due to the increasing number of health-conscious consumers.

Industry Updates

January 08, 2019: Telecommunications giant China Mobile is trying to show everyday consumers the value of blockchain by incorporating the technology into an ordinary household product.China Mobile’s internet of things (IoT) unit has recently developed a water purifier which is built-in with a computing chip and an IoT module. The water purifier will collect data on user behavior, which will be valuable to the suppliers as well as the manufacturers.

