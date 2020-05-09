Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market 2017 – 2027 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts

“The Latest Research Report Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Radiosynthesis modules are automated equipment used for radio pharmaceuticals synthesis and the molecular labelling. It is used for the formulation and production of radiotracers. Radioactive tracers are chemical compound in which atoms are replaced by radioisotope, radioactive decay mechanism is used to trace the path that is followed by radioisotope to form product. Mainly radioisotopes are manufactured in radiopharmaceutical units and laboratories.

The half-life of radiotracers are limited, thus decreasing the performance in diagnostics and therapeutics. The scope of customization of production of radiotracer is decreased with the increase in time interval for the radiotracer to reach the end user. Radiosynthesis modules are easy to use and set and offers the scope for customization of the radiotracers. The product obtained from the automated radiosynthesis module can be used for both research and in the field of therapeutic nuclear medicine.

Nuclear medicine therapy is performed differently for different indications. While treatment of thyroid cancer or overactive thyroid gland, nuclear medicine is swallowed in a capsule or liquid form. Patients are usually treated as outpatients where single dose is needed in most of the cases. During treatment of joint pain (Arthritis), nuclear medicine is injected into joint fluid under local anaesthetic post which the joint is immobilized with the help of bandage or light splint. Bones affected due to spreading of pain caused by cancer is treated by injecting radiopharmaceutical in a vein in the arms. Automated radiosynthesis module is used during Positron Emission Tomography (PET) and Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) imaging. It is the most common imaging techniques used in nuclear medicine.

Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market: Drivers & Restraints

Automated Radiosynthesis Module market growth is expected to fuel by factors such as research and development on radiopharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of cancer cases, and rising awareness about SPECT, PET and nuclear medicine. Other factors such as use of PET probe for accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, arthritis and hyperthyroidism, detection of cancer, monitoring the response to cancer treatment and to detect metastases and others are projected to favor the Automated Radiosynthesis Module market over the forecast period.

Some factors such as high cost of the device, rise in the cost of the procedure associated with nuclear medicine and side effects associated with the use of nuclear medicine and low half-life of the radiopharmaceutical is expected to hamper the growth of global automated radiosynthesis market.

Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market: Segmentation

Automated Radiosynthesis Modules market is classified on the basis of end user and region

Based on End-User, the automated radiosynthesis modules market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Radiology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market: Overview

Automated radiosynthesis market is expected to expand at a significant growth rate across regions. Major players are functioning on research and development process to build superior quality radiotracer and increase their product portfolio. The increase prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases worldwide due to a large number of elderly population and sedative lifestyle, ease in diagnosis, treatment and monitoring by nuclear medicine is fascinating more patients globally, which is expected to boost revenue growth of global automated radiosynthesis market

Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market: Region-wise Outlook

A geographic condition regarding automated radiosynthesis module market, it has been segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and the Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to account for significant growth in automated radiosynthesis module market by revenue generation. Accelerated growth on development of new products and increased funding by governmental bodies for research and development in Western Europe proves the uplift of global automated radiosynthesis market. Rise in standards of health care services and increase in awareness towards the treatments in India and China is expected to favour the market for automated radiosynthesis modules in overall Asia Pacific region.

Automated Radiosynthesis Modules Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automated radiosynthesis module market identified across the value chain include General Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers, IBA RadioPharma Solutions, Synthra GmbH, Eckert & Ziegler AG, Sumitomo Corp, Sofie Biosciences Inc., Trasis and Scintomics GmbH.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, France, Italy, U.K, Spain, Bnenelux, Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Poland, ,Russia, Rest of Western Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

