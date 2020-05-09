Automotive Sun Visor Market: High Demand for Business Process Digitalization to Enhance Deployment Rate

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “Automotive Sun Visor Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026”. According to the report, the global automotive sun visor market is anticipated to surpass US$ 10 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR about to 3% during the forecast period.

The sun visor is installed in a vehicle in order to block the sun’s glare from distracting the driver and passenger. The sun visor was introduced in a Ford model T car in 1924. The sun visor is located in the cabin of the vehicle just beyond the windshield. The sun visor comprises of various components such as flap, mirrors, and lights. Different types of materials are used for the surface of the sun visor for enhanced esthetic appearance.

The sun visor offers several advantages including heat absorption. The sun visor absorbs the heat and protects the electronic equipment in the car, thereby maintaining the temperature in vehicle cabin by blocking the sun light. The sun visor substrate is typically made form pressboard with the attachment of metal. Some sun visors are incorporated with mirrors and light for enhanced appearance. LCD sun visor is gaining popularity among consumers, as it not only blocks sunlight but is able to integrate DVD playback into the vehicle.

The conventional type sun visor segment is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Usage of conventional sun visor is high in passenger as well as commercial vehicles. Premium vehicles are equipped with the LCD type sun visors and hence, it is a highly attractive segment and is likely to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Rising demand for SUVs and premium vehicles across the globe, owing to preference by the young generation toward premium and SUVs, increase in purchasing power, and rise in per capita income are likely to drive the market. Sun visors are employed in light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles. Rise in demand for safety for drivers and passengers in commercial vehicles is likely to drive the sun visor market during the forecast period.