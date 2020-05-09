Azorubine market Growth and changes Influencing the Industry 2017 – 2027

Azorubine is a red synthetic red food dye which belongs to azo dye group, azo dyes include allure red, sunset yellow, FCF, Tartrazine. Azorubine is also known as food red 3, carmoisine, azorubin S, acid red 14, brillantcarmoisin O its color ranges from red to maroon. It is used where the food is to be heated after fermentation and also found in blancmange, marzipan, jellies, cheesecake mixes, Swiss roll, jams and preservatives, brown sauce, sweets, packet soups, breadcrumbs, flavored yogurts. Its E number is 122.azorubine does not show any proof of mutagenic or carcinogenic properties hence can be consumed but the daily intake must not exceed 0-4 mg/kg. It is also used in the detection of photometric of Mg, Cu, Cr, Pd, and Sn.

The growth of global Azorubine market is driven by food and beverage industry, such as dried fruits, cheese and some alcoholic beverages as they are cheap to produce and more stable than most natural food dyes. The key factors restraining the global Azorubine market is due to studies that have shown that the intake of azorubine may cause allergies, rhinitis and urticarial, breathing problems, hives, skin swelling especially for those people who are sensitive to benzoic and salicylic acid.it can also cause asthma and formation of neurodermatitis.it also causes intolerance reactions amongst those people who have aspirin intolerance.

Azorubine also gives other rashes like nettle rash and water retention.it is not at all recommended for consumption by children as it can cause hyperactivity syndrome in children in combination with benzoic acid. Because of its setbacks azorubine was only used externally in drugs and cosmetic products in 1939. In 2010, European parliament came up with a decision which was binging on all member states of the European Union that with the addition of E122 and other dyes in food products must stand warnings on the labels of the food products stating “may cause disruption of activities and attention of children” avoid!. It is used in pharmaceutical industries only as an excipient in medications and not permitted for any other use. Food and beverage manufactures are moving towards adding colorants substitutes that are natural and not synthetic to food and beverage and pharmaceutical products.

Based on the geographies, the global Azorubine market is fragmented into seven key regions- Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Middle East & Africa, Japan. Among the regions mentioned above, Western Europe is the largest consumer of azorubine. Azorubine is already banned in Japan, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and North America and Western Europe is still in process to ban this colorant and many other food manufactures are removing this from their product list. Overall the outlook for the global Azorubine market will have negative growth over the forecasted period, owing to the increase in ban and restrictions on the use of the azorubine colorant in food & beverage and pharmaceutical and other industries.

